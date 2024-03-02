FC 24: Down the Right Side Evolutions Guide

Dominate down the right side!

03 Mar 2024 3:40 PM +00:00

Starting from 2 March 2024, the Down the Right Side Evolutions is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This year, Ultimate Team introduces a new system called Evolutions, which allows you to upgrade Players from your club. Throughout each Season in Ultimate Team, we will introduce new Evolutions.

As fans of football and Ultimate Team, we are thrilled about the squad-building possibilities that Evolutions will bring, regardless of which team you support or where you are in the football pyramid.

In Ultimate Team, you have the opportunity to offer one of your RBs a comprehensive boost across all attributes, including Weak Foot and Relentless+. This boost will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points.

Down the Right Side Evolutions Guide – Player Requirements

Choose a player that meets the following requirements:

Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall Max. 85

Positions RB

Positions Not CB

Pace Max. 94

Physicality Max. 90

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

WF +1 ★

PlayStyle+ Relentless

Overall +4

Rarity Evolutions III

Pace +4

Passing +3

Physicality +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +3

Defending +3

How to complete the Down the Right Side Evolution

Here’s how to complete the Down the Right Side objectives:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best players for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution

Check out some of the best choices among upgradeable players:

click to enlarge Credit: Futbin Dumfries

Mbabu 85 Winter

Frankowski 85 Radio

Weah 85 Radio

Spinazzola 85 Fire

Dumfries 85 Winter

Tavernier IF 85

