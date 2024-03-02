FC 24: Down the Right Side Evolutions Guide

Starting from 2 March 2024, the Down the Right Side Evolutions is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team. This year, Ultimate Team introduces a new system called Evolutions, which allows you to upgrade Players from your club. Throughout each Season in Ultimate Team, we will introduce new Evolutions.
As fans of football and Ultimate Team, we are thrilled about the squad-building possibilities that Evolutions will bring, regardless of which team you support or where you are in the football pyramid.
In Ultimate Team, you have the opportunity to offer one of your RBs a comprehensive boost across all attributes, including Weak Foot and Relentless+. This boost will cost you 100,000 Coins or 500 FC Points.
Down the Right Side Evolutions Guide – Player Requirements
Choose a player that meets the following requirements:
- Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution
- Overall Max. 85
- Positions RB
- Positions Not CB
- Pace Max. 94
- Physicality Max. 90
- Playstyles+ Max. 1
Total Upgrades
Total boosts will get selected player:
- WF +1 ★
- PlayStyle+ Relentless
- Overall +4
- Rarity Evolutions III
- Pace +4
- Passing +3
- Physicality +2
- Shooting +2
- Dribbling +3
- Defending +3
How to complete the Down the Right Side Evolution
Here’s how to complete the Down the Right Side objectives:
Level 1 Challenges:
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.
Level 2 Challenges:
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.
Level 3 Challenges:
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.
- Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
- Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.
Best players for the Generous Goalscorer Evolution
Check out some of the best choices among upgradeable players:
- Mbabu 85 Winter
- Frankowski 85 Radio
- Weah 85 Radio
- Spinazzola 85 Fire
- Dumfries 85 Winter
- Tavernier IF 85
Fantasy FC Team 2 is Here | Team of the Week 24 Out Now | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Rewards | Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25
For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.