FC 24: The Fantasy FC Promo is CURSED

Have EA made a mistake with this promo?!

29 Feb 2024 5:17 PM +00:00

FC 24 has been out for just over five months with March rolling around already, and players have had their fair share of ups and downs playing the very first edition of an EA FC game.

The majority of the game cycle has been lots of fun, with promos taking over Ultimate Team, and constant updates ensuring the game is current, and the gameplay is enjoyable for all.

That being said, there have been some hiccups throughout the year, and fans have started to notice that the latest promo is becoming a bit pointless.

Fantasy FC Promo

The Fantasy FC promo is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Team 1 in packs for a further day, and Team 2 dropping tomorrow evening.

Fantasy FC, a spin-off from FUT Fantasy, has taken over Ultimate Team, and each player featured in the promo has been given an upgraded special item which can be further boosted based on the performances of the player, and their team in real life.

That's where the problem lies, however, as fans have started to notice that many of the players included in the promo will not be able to complete all of their challenges, meaning a complete +4 OVR upgrade is impossible.

The upgrade system for the Fantasy FC promo gives players the chance to be boosted by four ratings, and the goals are as follows:

+1 OVR - For Attackers/Midfielders, Player Achieves 1 Goal/Assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club Wins 2 Games in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 games

click to enlarge Fantasy FC Upgrade Path

Fantasy FC Upgrade Problems

Now as exciting as the concept of the Fantasy FC promo is, there are a few issues with the players included in the promo and the players expected to feature in Team 2, and that's because a lot of them are injured!

Yes, that's right, the players included in a promo where real-life performance equals upgrades, cannot be upgraded because they aren't able to play.

Although some injuries have been picked up after Fantasy FC Team 1 dropped, there are still many injuries that need considering, especially to those players who are yet to be released.

Here are the players included and leaked to feature in the Fantasy FC promo, that can't reach their highest upgrades:

Fridolina Rolfo

Antoine Griezmann

Jack Grealish

Hakan Calhanoglu

Pedro Porro

The players above are all unlikely to receive maximum upgrades, however, that being said, we think the promo will give us some fantastic cards once the four domestic games have been played, and hopefully this injury curse doesn't continue for other players involved in the Fantasy FC promo.

