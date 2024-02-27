FC 24: Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your Hero now.

27 Feb 2024 6:35 PM +00:00

Content in FC 24 Ultimate Team is flowing at a steady pace recently, with Fantasy FC players in packs, and a bunch of exciting SBCs to complete currently.

On top of that, EA has just added a brand-new Evolution into the game mode, giving players the chance to evolve a Base Hero card for a price.

We will go through the evolution giving you a complete guide on how to complete the Base Hero Catch Up EVO, and the best three players to use.

Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 125k coins or 750 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution.

Overall: Max. 88

Positioning: Max. 92

Standing Tackle: Max. 91

Jumping: Max. 93

Must not be: CDM

Rarity: Base UT Hero

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

click to enlarge + 4 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Vincent Kompany, or Antonio Di Natale, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Saeed Al Owairan (85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution is a return of the FIFA 23 favourite Saeed Al Owairan, who finally gets a boosted card in FC 24. The Saudi Hero gets upgraded to an 87 OVR with some insane stats including a whopping, 96 pace, 86 shooting, 82 passing, and 89 dribbling. Al Owairan can also play in some great positions including, RW, CAM, ST, and RM.

Robbie Keane (86 OVR)

Our next suggestion for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution is Irish striker Robbie Keane who looks fantastic in this evolution. Once evolved, Keane upgrades to an 88-rated Hero player with 89 pace, 92 shooting, 78 passing, 91 dribbling, and 83 physical, making for the perfect goal-poaching striker. He already has the Chip Shot PS+ too!

Enzo Francescoli (88 OVR)

Uruguayan forward Enzo Francescoli is our third and final choice for the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution and we think he looks insane, despite the links to his league and nations. Francescoli increases to a 90 OVR with 88 pace, 92 shooting, 85 passing, and 93 dribbling, and also possesses the First Touch PlayStyle+.

How to complete the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +2 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Base Hero Catch Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Physical: +3

click to enlarge + 4 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +2

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

click to enlarge + 4 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +1

Physical: +3

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

click to enlarge + 4 Base Hero Catch Up Evolution Level 3

There we have it once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO your player will have evolved by +2 OVRs!

