FC 24 Fantasy FC Team 2 Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

27 Feb 2024 3:03 PM +00:00

Fantasy FC has taken over Ultimate Team, with a bunch of players and Heroes in packs, as well as promo-themed content surrounding the beloved online game mode.

Whilst Team 1 is in packs now, featuring the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Vincent Kompany, and many more, we are preparing for another drop full of insane Ultimate Team stars at the end of the week.

So without further ado, let's check out everything you need to know about Fantasy FC Team 2, set to release this Friday!

The Fantasy FC promo is in full swing, and set to continue for another week with Team 2 dropping in Ultimate Team this Friday.

Fantasy FC Team 2 is set to be released on 1 March at 6 pm GMT, lasting a full week before a new promo rolls around.

Like with every promo drop, there will be players available in packs for a week, as well as, promo-themed content such as SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives released throughout the week to keep Ultimate Team fans busy trying to upgrade their clubs.

Fantasy FC Upgrade Path

Fantasy FC is a fun promo with each player involved having a live card, meaning they can be upgraded if they meet certain goals in real life.

All players in the Fantasy FC promo can be upgraded by +4 OVR if they complete these challenges for their team:

+1 OVR - For attackers/midfielders, player achieves 1 goal/assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club wins 2 of the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 domestic matches

click to enlarge Credit: AsyTrader, Fut_scoreboard, WetDesign Fantasy FC Upgrade Path

Fantasy FC Team 2 Players

Although the players for Fantasy FC Team 2 are yet to be released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, there have been a few leaks as to who is set to feature, and we will combine those with our predictions for who will come in Team 2.

We believe these players would make for great additions to the promo, and would likely be upgraded in the future by meeting the requirements necessary to be upgraded.

Here are the leaks and predictions for Fantasy FC Team 2:

Wesley Sneijder (LEAKED)

Lucio (LEAKED)

Sonia Bompastor (LEAKED)

Tomas Brolin (LEAKED)

Yaya Toure (LEAKED)

Ramires (LEAKED)

Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona

Ivan Toney - Brentford

Christian Pulisic - AC Milan

Ian Maatsen - Borussia Dortmund

