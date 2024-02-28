FC 24: Team of the Week 24 Out Now

Not a bad selection!

28 Feb 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

As the Fantasy FC promo takes over in Ultimate Team, EA has ensured there is plenty of content for players to dive into, and now they have been treated with even more after the arrival of TOTW 24.

The latest Team of the Week has just gone live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA releasing 18 new players into packs as informs, rewarding them for their standout performances over another action-packed weekend of football.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 24, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's take a look at who you could be packing!

TOTW 24 Out Now

TOTW 24 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 28 February at 6 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW 24

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 25 eventually replaces them, so if you want to add a specific TOTW 24 player to your squad, the countdown has now begun.

In recent weeks, EA has increased the minimum rating threshold of all TOTW items by +2, meaning all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR. Additionally, the three featured players of each TOTW will now come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Although some players will always possess better stats than others, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter who it is!

TOTW 24 Players

As ever, there are 18 new TOTW players available in Ultimate Team packs, and after the likes of Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard, and Theo Hernandez featured in recent weeks, the pressure is on the next batch of informs to maintain the very high bar which has been set by their predecessors.

Stars from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and more all feature in TOTW 24, with plenty of familiar names receiving deserved upgrades to their OVR after some impressive displays.

We will highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 24, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

It's not often you see a player make TOTW based on their performance in a cup fixture, but EA clearly felt it was only right to include Virgil van Dijk after his heroics in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. With the score at 0-0 in the second half of extra time, the Dutch centre-back rose highest to meet Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner and head home the winner in the 118th minute. As a result, van Dijk comes away with a 91-rated TOTW card and another winner's medal to add to his collection!

click to enlarge + 5 Virgil van Dijk

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon - 90 OVR)

The majority of Women players were on international duty over the weekend, and French star Kadidiatou Diani helped her nation beat Germany 2-1 in the Nations League semi-final. The Lyon winger scored alongside former TOTW inclusion Sakina Karchaoui to help France book a place in the Nations League final against Spain and is rewarded with a 90-rated TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 5 Kadidiatou Diani

Paulo Dybala (Roma - 89 OVR)

There were many standout performances over the weekend, but Roma's hat-trick hero Paulo Dybala perhaps tops the lot. Three goals within 27 minutes from the Argentine proved crucial in what turned out to be a tight contest against Torino, with Roma coming away 3-2 winners in the Serie A clash. Considering he pretty much won the match for his team single-handedly, it's no surprise to see Dybala upgraded to 89 OVR as part of his TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 5 Paulo Dybala

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 24:

Goalkeepers:

Marcin Bulka (OGC Nice - 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Ona Batlle (Barcelona - 87 OVR)

Robin Gosens (Union Berlin - 87 OVR)*

Raul Albentosa (Velje Boldklub - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

Mahdi Camara (Stade Brestois - 87 OVR)*

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli - 86 OVR)

Santi Comesana (Villarreal - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus - 88 OVR)

Raphinha (Barcelona - 88 OVR)*

Luuk de Jong (PSV - 87 OVR)

Christian Benteke (DC United - 85 OVR)

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace - 85 OVR)

Adriana Leon (Aston Villa - 85 OVR)

Max Beier (Hoffenheim - 85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW 24

Fantasy FC Team 1 is here | Fantasy FC Team 2 Coming Soon | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.