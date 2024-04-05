FC 24: How to complete Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis SBC - Costs & Solutions

As we begin a new month, this means one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, with several POTM SBCs dropping into the game mode, and EA has just added a new player into the game.

The Eredivisie Player of the Month winner has been announced and a new SBC is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team giving players the chance to upgrade their Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Eredivisie POTM Kaj Sierhuis to your Ultimate Team, let's check it out!

Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fortuna Sittard striker, Kaj Sierhuis, being given an Eredivisie Player of the Month item for his performances in March.

The Dutch striker has received a huge +19 OVR upgrade to his new POTM card, and is now an 88-rated player with some fantastic stats including, 87 pace, 90 shooting, 80 passing, 88 dribbling, and an insane 95 physical!

Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis

On top of that, EA has given Sierhuis the Chip Shot PlayStyle+ and the Power Shot PlayStyle+, so he will be deadly in front of goal, and with a four-star weak foot, and four-star skills, the striker looks fantastic!

Now that you know what type of player you are adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Eredivisie POTM Kaj Sierhuis SBC.

Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis SBC Solution

Requirements:

87 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this easy squad, you will be able to redeem Eredivisie POTM Sierhuis and add a new Dutch striker to your Ultimate Team, and it will only set you back around 18k coins!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

