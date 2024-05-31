How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Anderson SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the End of an Era Felipe Anderson SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the Brazilian bids farewell to Lazio.

Below, we'll take a look at Anderson's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the forward to your team in no time!

End of an Era Anderson SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped two new SBCs, with both of them celebrating the legacy of Brazilian duo Thiago Silva and Felipe Anderson.

We'll be focusing on the latter in this article, with Anderson available to earn by completing just two Squad Building Challenges.

End of an Era Anderson

Anderson has made over 300 appearances for Lazio, but his time in Italy has come to an end as he prepares to join Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A, meaning he will no longer be available in next season's FC 25.

The former West Ham man possesses a great 93-rated card which comes with some equally impressive stats, including 95 Pace, 91 Shooting, 91 Passing, 94 Dribbling, 80 Defending, and 86 Physical.

On top of that, the RW also has Five-Star Skill Moves as well as three PlayStyles+, which are Whipped Pass, Power Shot, and Rapid.

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add End of an Era Felipe Anderson and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 127K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

