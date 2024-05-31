How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Thiago Silva SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season has reached its final stage, with the Ultimate TOTS squad out in packs now as EA celebrates the TOTS promo by releasing the best blue cards into packs.

On top of that, EA has released a brand-new End of an Era SBC into the game, with Brazilian defender Thiago Silva receiving a boosted End of an Era card to celebrate his time at Chelsea.

End of an Era Thiago Silva SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into Ultimate Team with Thiago Silva receiving an End of an Era card after he announced that he would be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Silva is expected to return to the Brazilian Serie A, meaning he will no longer be available in next season's FC 25, so he has received an End of an Era item.

End of an Era Thiago Silva

His new card has a fantastic 95 rating with some even better stats included, such as 90 pace, 88 passing, 87 dribbling, 97 defending, and 93 physical, making him one of the best defenders in the game.

Thiago Silva also possesses three new PlayStyles+, which are Jockey, Power Header, and Anticipate.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Chelsea

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Chelsea

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you can redeem End of an Era Thiago Silva, and add the Brazilian center-back to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 482K coins.

