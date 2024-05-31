How to Complete FC 24 End of an Era Thiago Silva SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season has reached its final stage, with the Ultimate TOTS squad out in packs now as EA celebrates the TOTS promo by releasing the best blue cards into packs.
On top of that, EA has released a brand-new End of an Era SBC into the game, with Brazilian defender Thiago Silva receiving a boosted End of an Era card to celebrate his time at Chelsea.
End of an Era Thiago Silva SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a new SBC into Ultimate Team with Thiago Silva receiving an End of an Era card after he announced that he would be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.
Silva is expected to return to the Brazilian Serie A, meaning he will no longer be available in next season's FC 25, so he has received an End of an Era item.
His new card has a fantastic 95 rating with some even better stats included, such as 90 pace, 88 passing, 87 dribbling, 97 defending, and 93 physical, making him one of the best defenders in the game.
Thiago Silva also possesses three new PlayStyles+, which are Jockey, Power Header, and Anticipate.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Chelsea
Requirements:
- Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once you have completed this SBC, you can redeem End of an Era Thiago Silva, and add the Brazilian center-back to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 482K coins.
Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
