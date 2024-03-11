FC 24: This Week in Ultimate Team

Here's what to expect!

11 Mar 2024 6:44 PM +00:00

Following the Campaign re-release and arrival of a Showdown Series promo, EA has announced what's on the way to FC 24 Ultimate Team this week.

Several SBCs plus a brand new Season will be making their way into the online game mode, giving players plenty to look forward to over the next seven days.

We will go through all of the confirmed content and discuss what's expected to come with each release, so without further ado, let's take a look at this week in Ultimate Team!

This week in Ultimate Team

A new week is here, which means EA has announced all of the upcoming content for the next seven days in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Whilst the Showdown Series continues, fans can expect plenty of SBCs and other exciting drops to be added within the next few days.

This week will also signal the start of a brand new Ultimate Team Season, with instalment number five on the way. Let's take a look at what we know so far and go through all of the information provided by EA.

click to enlarge + 2 This week in Ultimate Team

Showdown Series SBCs

The Showdown Series promo went live on Friday 8 March and is now entering its first full week in Ultimate Team.

As part of the Showdown Series, EA is releasing two Showdown players every day as SBCs, with one or potentially both of them receiving an OVR upgrade if their team wins or draws in real life.

Several Showdown SBCs have already been released but we are expecting plenty more to drop, including the following:

Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay

Alessandro Bastoni vs Stanislav Lobotka

Marius Wolf vs Ansgar Knauff

Leila Ouahabi vs Nikita Parris

Icon SBC

Another Icon SBC is set to arrive this week after Winter Wildcards Icon Lev Yashin was released by EA a few days ago.

Yashin is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football history, although his new Winter WIldcards Icon item has seen him switch to a centre-back with some insane stats.

Who the next Icon is remains to be seen, but it would be great to see someone like Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, or Pele. Any SBC including an Icon who isn't one of the best would be pointless, as they probably wouldn't fit into many people's squads.

Bundesliga POTM

The Premier League and Serie A Player of the Month winners for February were announced last week, with Rasmus Hojlund and Paulo Dybala both receiving an upgraded card.

Set to follow suit is a player from the Bundesliga, with the vote set to close before the winner is announced and released as a POTM SBC in the coming days.

There were many incredible nominees for the February Bundesliga POTM award, but we predict Bayern Munich's Harry Kane will come out on top after bagging four goals last month.

click to enlarge + 2 February Bundesliga POTM Nominees

New Evolutions, Objectives & Upgrade SBCs

Like each week in Ultimate Team, EA releases Upgrade SBCs and new Evolutions for players to get stuck into, and that trend will continue this week.

Evolutions have been a regular addition to Ultimate Team since FC 24's release, with fans desperate for a ground-breaking EVO that will see more people throw an important player from their team into an Evolution, instead of someone that at most, will be used as a squad option.

As for the Upgrade SBCs, these will likely be player packs of a certain quantity which should help you improve your Ultimate Team. New Objectives will also be available, giving players the chance to add new items to their team by completing certain in-match challenges.

FC Pro eLibertadores Objectives

Not much is known about this at the moment, but we anticipate that it will allow players to earn XP, packs, and more by completing necessary objectives based on the FC Pro Live eLibertadores event.

The CONMEBOL eLibertadores 24 season concludes on 17 March as 16 qualifiers from Qualifier Phase II advance to the finals.

Season 5

Last but not least, Season 5 of Ultimate Team will also begin this week, replacing Season 4. Players will be able to earn packs, special items, stadium items, and more through the new season, and we expect FC Birthday to be included in the season from Friday 15 March.

What are you looking forward to most in FC 24 Ultimate Team this week? Be sure to let us know below!

Showdown Series Out Now | Campaign re-release is here | TOTW 26 Predictions | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions Guide | Title Update 10 Patch Notes

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.