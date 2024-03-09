FC 24: Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions Guide

Another great EVO!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE! In this guide, we present you the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions.

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

click to enlarge + 2 Gerrard

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions.

Rarity Icon

Overall Max. 92

Pace Max. 86

Dribbling Max. 87

Defending Max. 79

Playstyles Max. 8

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Best players for the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions, that will completely transform your team!

click to enlarge + 2 Beckham

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Pele or Maradona, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Seedorf

Beckham

Gerrard

How to complete the Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +2

+ Press Proven

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player ing ame.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Defending +2

Physical +1

+ Incisive Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/CHampions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +2

Weak Foot +1

+ Quick Step

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +2 OVR!

