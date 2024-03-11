FC 24: Who is Luka Vuskovic?

One for Career Mode fans!

While many will no doubt be diving into Ultimate Team to complete daily Showdown SBCs, many remain dedicated to Career Mode, which has encountered its fair share of issues since FC 24 launched in September last year.

The good news is, however, fans of the in-game managerial experience have been treated with another Squad Update, which has seen some exciting new wonderkids added to the game. One of which is 17-year-old Croatian Luka Vuskovic, who has impressive potential.

Luka Vuskovic

Unless you are a regular follower of Croatian football or a Tottenham Hotspur fan, Luka Vuskovic is likely to be unknown to the majority of football supporters right now, but with a big transfer - and future - on the horizon, that probably won't be the case for much longer.

Currently on loan at Ekstraklasa club Radomiak Radom from Hajduk Split, Vuskovic will join Spurs next year in a deal reportedly worth £12 million.

Aged 16, Vuskovic climbed the ranks of the Hajduk Split academy to make his senior debut in February 2023, becoming the youngest player to feature in the Croatian top flight. The Centre-Back then went on to set another impressive record just a month later after he became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the club's history.

Vuskovic has made 11 senior appearances for Hajduk Split to date, scoring once and helping them secure the Croatian Cup last season. The youngster has continued to showcase his talent on loan at Radomiak Radom, making five appearances and scoring twice, highlighting the impact he can have at both ends of the pitch.

Recently turning 17, Vuskovic has now been added to FC 24 via the latest Squad Update, and EA has rewarded him with an impressive 86 potential, one of the highest to be added since the game's release.

Beginning with a 62 OVR, Vuskovic possesses some excellent stats, including 83 strength, 82 jumping, 76 shot power, and 71 heading accuracy. He also stands at 6'4", offering a great advantage when it comes to aerial duels.

Vuskovic is valued at around £1 million in FC 24 Career Mode, which is an absolute bargain considering the potential on offer. Just remember, that figure will continue to rise as his OVR gets higher each season.

Will you be using Luka Vuskovic in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below!

