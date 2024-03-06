FC 24: TOTW 25 Out Now as Messi Stars

One of the best yet?

06 Mar 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

As Fantasy FC enters its final few days in Ultimate Team before a brand new promo is released, EA continues to roll out the content for players to check out, with TOTW 25 available now.

The latest Team of the Week has just gone live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and as always, 18 new players have been released into packs as informs in recognition of their standout performances over another entertaining week of football.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 25, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's take a look at who you could be packing!

TOTW 25 Out Now

TOTW 25 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 6 March at 6 pm GMT.

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 26 replaces them, so if you want to add a specific TOTW 25 player to your squad, the countdown is underway.

In recent weeks, EA has increased the minimum rating threshold of all TOTW items by +2, meaning all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR. Additionally, the three featured players of each TOTW now come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Although some players will always possess better stats than others, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter what!

TOTW 25 Players

As always, there are 18 new TOTW players available in Ultimate Team packs, and after the likes of Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, Martin Odegaard, Virgil van Dijk, and Kadidiatou Diani all featured in recent weeks, pressure is now on the next batch of informs to maintain the high bar set by their predecessors.

Stars from the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and more all feature in TOTW 25, but there's one particular name that stands out from the rest with an incredible card!

We will highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 25, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF - 91 OVR)

It's been a long time coming, but Lionel Messi has finally made Team of the Week for the very first time in FC 24. The Argentine was once a regular inclusion thanks to his breathtaking performances every week, but fans have had to wait for his return since he made the move to MLS. Following a brace during Inter Miami's 5-0 win over Orlando City, however, Messi headlines TOTW 25 with an insane 91-rated card.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli - 90 OVR)

Speculation over his future continues to mount, but Victor Osimhen remains unfazed as he proved once again last week. Linked with moves to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG, the Nigerian showed his admirers what they could be getting after he scored a hat-trick in Napoli's 6-1 win against Sassuolo. As a result, Osimhen receives a 90-rated inform card.

Phil Foden (Manchester City - 89 OVR)

After going a goal down in the early stages of the Manchester derby, it was written in the stars for boyhood City fan Phil Foden to turn things around. A brace to give Pep Guardiola's side a 2-1 lead before Erling Haaland added a third proved key in shifting the momentum, and sees Foden rewarded with an 89-rated TOTW card.

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 25:

Goalkeepers:

Alphonse Areola (West Ham - 88 OVR)*

Defenders:

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool - 87 OVR)*

Jose Copete (RCD Mallorca - 85 OVR)

Matthieu Udol (FC Metz - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Matt O'Riley (Celtic - 88 OVR)*

Sara Dabritz (Lyon - 87 OVR)

Galeno (Porto - 85 OVR)

Arnaud Nordin (Montpellier - 85 OVR)

Hayao Kawabe (Standard Liege - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal - 88 OVR)

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg - 85 OVR)

Kaj Sierhuis (Fortuna Sittard - 85 OVR)

Ragnar Ache (Kaiserslautern - 85 OVR)

Who are you hoping to pack from TOTW 25? Let us know in the comments below!

