FC 24: FC Birthday Promo Set to Hit Ultimate Team in Coming Weeks

19 Feb 2024 5:28 PM +00:00

Future Stars has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with tons of insane players in packs, as well as SBCs, and Evolutions available now for players to complete.

Though as we look ahead to the next set of promos, there have been leaks that an Ultimate Team favourite is set to return in FC 24, with FUT Birthday reappearing in the future.

Obviously, this means a rename due to the 'FUT' name no longer existing, and we will go through all of the information concerning this promo, and continue to update this page once we find out more!

The new FUT Birthday is set to arrive very soon in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and we are expecting a new name for the promo too, with FC Birthday leading the way currently!

Although this promo has yet to be confirmed by EA themselves, many popular leakers have mentioned the return of this in future promos, and we are ready to celebrate with EA!

We are expecting FC Birthday to be released sometime in March, with EA celebrating the 15th anniversary of Ultimate Team, so this promo could be epic!

Last year saw two teams of FUT birthday players, as well as FUT Birthday Icons, released into packs, with many insane players made available, and we can expect similar in FC 24 Ultimate Team, this time with a whole catalogue of female players too!

FC Birthday Card Design

The card design for the new FUT Birthday promo has been leaked, and EA has made big changes from last year's card.

click to enlarge FUT Birthday Card Design

Balloons spelling 'FUT' have been scrapped understandably, and they have gone for a pink design on the card with a huge blue balloon on the top right of the card.

Triangles remain a theme in the design, as they have done throughout FC 24 Ultimate Team, and will likely continue to do so in future promos.

FC Birthday Players Wishlist

Although the promo is still far away, we have put together a list of ten players we would like to see be given FC Birthday cards.

We have based our suggestions/choices on nostalgia, and since it's a 15-year milestone, we feel as though some of the best-ever Ultimate Team players should be given FC Birthday player items with huge upgrades.

Stephan El Shaarawy - Roma

Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund

Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon

Jack Butland - Rangers

Julian Draxler - PSG

Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Ahmed Musa - Sivasspor

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

Ramires - Hero

Samuel Eto'o - Icon

