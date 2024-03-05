FC 24: Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide

The return of a classic!

05 Mar 2024 6:23 PM +00:00

Content is flowing at a steady pace right now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fantasy FC drawing to a close, and a new Evolution has just been dropped into the game mode.

EA has brought back a classic from the beginning of FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Golden Glow Up Evolution making a return, this time bigger and better than before!

We have a complete guide to the Golden Glow Up Evolution, so without further ado, let's check out how to complete it, and the best players to use.

Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Golden Glow Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Golden Glow Up Evolution.

Overall: Max. 72

Pace: Max. 78

Dribbling: Max. 82

Physical: Max. 76

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Must not be: In-Progress Evolution

click to enlarge + 4 Golden Glow Up Evolutions Requirements

Best players for the Golden Glow Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Golden Glow Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of James Ward-Prowse or Federico Valverde, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Elliot Anderson (Newcastle - 72 OVR)

Our first selection for the Golden Glow Up Evolution is Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson, who has a respectable 72-rated card. This Evolution is insane, and once Anderson evolves he upgrades a huge +18 OVRs to a 90-rated card with 86 pace, 80 shooting, 89 passing, 89 dribbling, 75 defending, and 87 physical.

Lazare Amani (Union SG - 72 OVR)

The next choice we have made for the Golden Glow Up Evolution is Lazare Amani, an Ivorian midfielder for Belgian side Union SG. Amani upgrades also to a 90 OVR with some incredible stats including, 90 pace, 79 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, 76 defending, and 84 physical, making for a great midfielder.

Martin Hongla (Granada - 71 OVR)

Our final choice for the Golden Glow Up Evolution is Granada midfielder Martin Hongla. The Cameroonian upgrades to an incredible 89 rating and has some even better stats to match including, 87 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 86 dribbling, 77 defending, and an incredible 90 physical. These new EVOs are awesome!

How to complete the Golden Glow Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +18 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Golden Glow Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Shooting: +7

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +6

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24: Golden Glow Up Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Shooting: +7

Passing: +8

Dribbling: +6

Physical: +7

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24: Golden Glow Up Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +8

Defending: +6

Physical: +7

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24: Golden Glow Up Evolution Level 3

There we have it once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO your player will have evolved by +18 OVRs!

Will you be completing this insane EVO?

Fantasy FC Team 2 Out Now | TOTW 25 Predictions & Leaks | Title Update 10 Patch Notes | Down the Right Side Evolutions Guide | YouTuber gives brutally honest verdict on FC 24 | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Rewards

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.