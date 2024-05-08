How to Complete FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga remain at the forefront of TOTS in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped another promo-themed SBC to go alongside them.

Players now have the chance to earn a TOTS or TOTS Moments card from the Bundesliga squad by completing just two SBCs.

Below, we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC and add an incredible TOTS item to your Ultimate Team!

Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade allowing players to get their hands on a Team of the Season item.

Bundesliga TOTS

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade contains one TOTS or TOTS Moments Player from the Bundesliga TOTS Squad, meaning you are guaranteed to get your hands on one of the most in-demand cards right now.

From a 97-rated Harry Kane to a 95-rated Leon Goretzka, there are over 20 Bundesliga TOTS stars on offer, and one of them will be yours once you have submitted the following squads!

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS Players (Except UT Champions): Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once both of the required squads have been submitted, you are guaranteed to pack a random Bundesliga TOTS player for around 71.2K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

