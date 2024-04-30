FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Players Leaked

The Bundesliga Team of the Season is almost here, with a new set of TOTS players hitting FC 24 Ultimate Team at the end of the week!

With the Premier League TOTS out now, alongside the WSL Team of the Season, Ultimate Team players are spoilt for choice when it comes to blue cards; however, they will need to start saving some more packs, with the Bundesliga TOTS coming soon.

Players from the next Team of the Season squad are starting to be leaked, and we will take a look at who is rumored to feature, with some incredible cards looking likely to be in packs on Friday!

Bundesliga TOTS Leaked

Team of the Season has taken over Ultimate Team, and EA is only getting started with another month of content still in line to hit the game mode.

While the English league TOTS reside in packs right now, the next stop on the Team of the Season journey is the Bundesliga and GPFBL, and reliable sources in the FC 24 community are starting to release the names of some players who are expected to feature in the Bundesliga TOTS team!

Frimpong & Kane

This squad will be largely dominated by Bayer Leverkusen players. They knocked Bayern Munich off their perch to win their first-ever Bundesliga title, ending 11 years of dominance from the Bavarian giants.

Every player expected to feature in the Bundesliga TOTS squad has been leaked by @FutSheriff, so without further ado, let's take a look at who is rumored to be in packs this Friday!

Name Club Position OVR Card Type Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK 93 TOTS Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 96 TOTS Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund CB 92 TOTS Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen CB 92 TOTS Waldemar Anton Stuttgart CB 91 TOTS Dayot Upamecano Bayern Munich CB 91 TOTS Moments Edmond Tapsoba Bayer Leverkusen CB 90 TOTS Moments Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB 97 TOTS Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 91 TOTS Moments Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen CM 94 TOTS Showing 1-10 of 23 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

If the Premier League TOTS is anything to go by, it is unlikely that all of these players will be released into packs, with some coming as SBCs and Objectives.

These names show that the Bundesliga TOTS squad will be full of great players, and we will continue to update this piece with the latest leaks throughout the week!

Who else do you want to see included in the Bundesliga TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!

