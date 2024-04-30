FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Players Leaked

The Bundesliga Team of the Season is almost here, with a new set of TOTS players hitting FC 24 Ultimate Team at the end of the week!
With the Premier League TOTS out now, alongside the WSL Team of the Season, Ultimate Team players are spoilt for choice when it comes to blue cards; however, they will need to start saving some more packs, with the Bundesliga TOTS coming soon.
Players from the next Team of the Season squad are starting to be leaked, and we will take a look at who is rumored to feature, with some incredible cards looking likely to be in packs on Friday!
Bundesliga TOTS Leaked
Team of the Season has taken over Ultimate Team, and EA is only getting started with another month of content still in line to hit the game mode.
While the English league TOTS reside in packs right now, the next stop on the Team of the Season journey is the Bundesliga and GPFBL, and reliable sources in the FC 24 community are starting to release the names of some players who are expected to feature in the Bundesliga TOTS team!
This squad will be largely dominated by Bayer Leverkusen players. They knocked Bayern Munich off their perch to win their first-ever Bundesliga title, ending 11 years of dominance from the Bavarian giants.
Every player expected to feature in the Bundesliga TOTS squad has been leaked by @FutSheriff, so without further ado, let's take a look at who is rumored to be in packs this Friday!
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Card Type
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
GK
93
TOTS
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RWB
96
TOTS
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
CB
92
TOTS
Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
92
TOTS
Waldemar Anton
Stuttgart
CB
91
TOTS
Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
CB
91
TOTS Moments
Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
90
TOTS Moments
Alex Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
LWB
97
TOTS
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
LB
91
TOTS Moments
Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
CM
94
TOTS
If the Premier League TOTS is anything to go by, it is unlikely that all of these players will be released into packs, with some coming as SBCs and Objectives.
These names show that the Bundesliga TOTS squad will be full of great players, and we will continue to update this piece with the latest leaks throughout the week!
Who else do you want to see included in the Bundesliga TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!
