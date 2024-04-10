FC 24: Bundesliga March POTM nominees revealed

EA has announced the nominees for the Bundesliga March Player of the Month award, with the winner set to receive a special card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

There are six nominees for this award who have all been in fine form for their clubs in the Bundesliga throughout March, and an SBC will be added to the game mode once a winner is announced.

We will go through all six of the nominees, discussing their performances throughout March, and why they deserve to win the Bundesliga POTM award, so let's check them out!

Bundesliga March POTM vote & nominees

The vote for the Bundesliga March POTM award is now open and FC 24 players can now vote for their winner via the FC 24 website.

Bundesliga POTM Nominees

These six players have been in fine form for their clubs, contributing with goals, assists, and Man of the Match performances throughout March, and are all deserve the POTM award in their own right.

Once the vote closes, the winner of the Bundesliga POTM award will be revealed, and receive an SBC with a special Bundesliga POTM player item in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With that in mind, let's look at the nominees for the Bundesliga March Player of the Month award.

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 84 OVR)

The first nominee for the Bundesliga March POTM award is Bayer Leverkusen's left wingback, Alex Grimaldo, who has been one of the best players in Europe this season. Grimaldo has 20 goal contributions in 28 matches this season, as Leverkusen continue their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga. The Spaniard grabbed a goal and two assists throughout March, as Xabi Alonso's side won all four of their games against Koln, Wolfsburg, Freiburg, and Hoffenheim.

Alex Grimaldo

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

German wonderkid Jamal Musiala is the first of two Bayern players to be nominated for the Bundesliga March Player of the Month award, and he has racked up some terrific numbers throughout the month. The attacking midfielder scored four goals and grabbed three assists in March, with Bayern having two emphatic wins against Mainz, which ended 8-1, and Darmstadt which finished 5-2.

Jamal Musiala

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 90 OVR)

Partnering Jamal Musiala as a Bayern Munich POTM candidate is English striker Harry Kane, who is in fine goal-scoring form. Kane scored five goals and grabbed three assists in March, with his key performances also coming in the Darmstadt and Mainz wins. The Englishman is the highest-rated nominee for the Player of the Month award and could be an insane 94-rated player if he was to win the award.

Harry Kane

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig - 79 OVR)

RB Leipzig had a great month going unbeaten in their pursuit of Champions League football, and Xavi Simons was one of their top performers grabbing two assists and a goal in March. The Dutch youngster is loving life in Germany during his loan spell from French giants PSG and looks set for a bright future in football. He is yet to win a Player of the Month award despite being nominated numerous times, and March could be his month!

Xavi Simons

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart - 77 OVR)

Serhou Guirassy is the only nominee who has received a Bundesliga POTM award already this season after he started the 23/24 campaign in emphatic goal-scoring form. Stuttgart have been a great surprise to many this season, and sit in third position in the Bundesliga, level on points with second-placed Bayern Munich, with Guirassy to thank, after he scored five goals in March, putting his tally up to 24 goals in just 22 matches!

Serhou Guirassy

David Raum (RB Leipzig - 78 OVR)

The final nominee for the Bundesliga March POTM award is another RB Leipzig player, this time in defence, with David Raum nominated. Raum put in four solid performances for Leipzig in March, assisting in the 5-1 win against Koln, and keeping two clean sheets against Darmstadt and Mainz. The German left-back has two special cards already in FC 24, and a third could be close to a 90 OVR.

David Raum

Which of these players will you be voting for as your Bundesliga March POTM winner? Let us know in the comments below!

