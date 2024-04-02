FC 24: Backline to Frontline Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped some new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a new SBC being added with Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia being given a Road to the Final item.

On top of that, EA has thrown in a new Evolution, and this one is insane, allowing you to upgrade a defensive player's shooting stats, taking him from the backline to the frontline, hence the name of the Evolution.

With that being said, let's take a look at the complete guide to the brand-new Backline to Frontline Evolution so you can upgrade your Ultimate Team now!

Backline to Frontline Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Backline to Frontline Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Backline to Frontline Evolution:

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 86

Dribbling: Max. 88

Defending: Min. 80

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Total Positions: Max. 3

Backline to Frontline Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Backline to Frontline Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Backline to Frontline Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Joshua Kimmich or Rodri, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund - 86 OVR)

Our first pick for the Backline to Frontline Evolution is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can, and his 86-rated Thunderstruck card. Can looks insane in this Evolution upgrading to a 91 OVR, with 87 pace, 96 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, 88 defending, and 93 physical. What makes things even better is that the German can play in CM, CB, and now the Striker role with this new EVO!

Franck Kessie (Al Ahli - 86 OVR)

The next player we like the look of for the Backline to Frontline Evolution is Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie and his 86-rated Radioactive item. The Ivorian has a similar card to Emre Can once evolved, with a 91 OVR, 86 pace, 95 shooting, 84 passing, 88 dribbling, 85 defending, and 93 physical. The only downside to Kessie's Evolution is his links to other players, which aren't as great as Emre Can.

Joan Capdevila (Hero - 86 OVR)

Our final pick for the Backline to Frontline Evolution is Hero card Joan Capdevila, who also increases to a 91 OVR once the Evolution is complete. We have taken a slightly different approach to the brutes of Can and Kessie with this one, and the Spanish left-back looks great, with 89 pace, 90 shooting, 85 passing, 85 dribbling, 87 defending, and 83 physical, making for a brilliant striker or left-back option.

How to complete the Backline to Frontline Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +5 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Backline to Frontline Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +7

Passing: +4

Defending: +2

Physical: +3

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Backline to Frontline Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 1 goal using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Shooting: +7

Dribbling: +6

PlayStyle+: Aerial

Backline to Frontline Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Quick Step

PlayStyle+: Power Header

Position: ST

Backline to Frontline Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +5 OVRs.

Will you be completing the Backline to Frontline Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete Base Icon Hamm SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | How to get the Real Madrid Glow-Up Kit