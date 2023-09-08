EA FC 24 will be here in just a couple of weeks!

With pitch notes and deep dives for FC 24 on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and gameplay, we have a good understanding of what to expect in EA FC 24 adding to the hype of the new title.

As we wait for EA to release FC 24 ratings we have created our own predictions for the men's top 100 players with an article taking you through all the top players and wonderkids in the game.

Currently, we have leaks on the best players in EA FC 24, however, fans want to know about one player in particular and that is will Eden Hazard be in EA FC 24?

What happened to Eden Hazard?

From setting the Premier League on fire to becoming a bench warmer at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is now officially a free agent. After moving to Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season many fans believed that he would go on to potentially even win a 'Ballon D'Or' one day, he showcased all the talent in the world at Chelsea and could have potentially been in that top category at Madrid.

In 4 seasons Hazard played 76 Real Madrid games scoring 7 goals and in the past 2 seasons, he only managed to make just 9 starts in LaLiga.

Surprising stats considering the Belgian international scored 16 Premier League goals and made 15 assists in his final season at Chelsea. Regardless of how his career ends, Eden Hazard will always be remembered for his amazing ability and goalscoring threat in the Premier League.

Will Eden Hazard be in EA FC 24?

The short answer is, no, it is not looking likely that Eden Hazard will be in EA FC 24 as although he has not retired from football yet, he has hinted at leaving the game for good stating:

'It's time to enjoy life... drinking a few beers'

Of course, we would love him to continue playing and potentially find his form at another club potentially a return to Lille where he started his career or even a club in Belgium.

With that being said, Eden Hazard will likely announce his retirement from football very soon.

For more EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101.