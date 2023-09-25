EA Sports FC 24 is here, and loads of players have been enjoying the newest title from EA through early access, with the full release almost here too, coming on the 29 September.

With a weekend of FC 24 fun in the bag, we have a ton of content for you including all of your favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, as well as the best players for Evolutions, and everything you need to know about the Ones to Watch promo.

Table of contents What the community is saying? How to Defend in EA FC 24 Test your new defending techniques

One key discussion over the first FC 24 weekend has been defending, something that many players have struggled adjusting to as they moved from FIFA 23. Preventing players from scoring goals is a tough task in Ultimate Team, and we have a guide on how to improve your defending in EA FC 24 right here, so let's take a look!

What the community is saying?

Defending in FIFA games in the past has always been difficult to grasp early into a new title, and this seems the same in EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 3 Eder Militao

We found a great thread on the community opinions through @FUTZONEFIFA via Twitter, who posted:

"Defending on EA SPORTS FC is the most frustrating thing ever. Change my mind."

The replies were largely siding with the tweet, stating that they were also struggling to defend in EA FC 24.

@ElliotB1878 said: "My centre halves feel like they have lorries under their boots."

One of the most popular comments, receiving over 200 likes, was from Twitter user @_HenryP_, who was not having a good time defending over the weekend.

He said: "I swear my opponent's defenders just AI defend and block everything I do.

"Don't get me started on the amount of times I've won the ball, for mine and my opponent's players to hug each other and the ball to slip free to one of their players, it's infuriating!"

There aren't too many people happy with the state of their defending right now, however, it is still early days, and the game isn't actually fully out yet, so there is a lot of time to perfect defending!

How to Defend in EA FC 24

Now onto the good stuff, and how to make your defending better in EA FC 24. The key to improvement is practice, you will make mistakes, and will likely pay for them, however, improvement doesn't come to you straight away, unless you hire Ange Postecoglou.

click to enlarge + 3 John Stones

The first thing you will want to do is pick your perfect camera settings, preferably one with a wider view of the pitch, we recommend either Co-Op or Tele Broadcast. We have a guide on the best camera settings here. Next, we recommend turning OFF Advanced Defending in the Game Settings. You can find this option in the Gameplay tab, and you will want to switch from Advanced Defending to Tactical Defending, this gives you more control when tackling players, and allows you to time them whilst also maintaining your position. Once the settings are adjusted, it's now about your ability and the best way to improve it. Right stick switching is very important and allows you to quickly change between your defenders, so you can keep up with your opponent's attackers. Flicking your right stick (RS) toward the player you want to control next will make your defending 10x better, and give the opponent less time to think of their next move! @FUTDeepview has a great thread on Twitter discussing defending, and one key component that he mentioned was the L2/LT and R2/RT combo! The jockey and sprint buttons are the most important when one-on-one defending. If your opponent is dribbling in a small space then hold L2/LT to jockey, and when you think it's the right time to tackle, swap and hold R2/RT to give you an acceleration boost when winning the ball back. The final key component to improving your defending in EA FC 24 is utilising your midfield players. You can play around with tactics if you like, however, it has become popular over the past few FIFAs that using your midfielders to defend helps the back four. If you dive into a tackle with your CB and are unsuccessful, this leaves a wide gap for your opponent to exploit, however, if you dive in with your midfielder, you still have a back four, or five to help you out!

Test your new defending techniques

click to enlarge + 3 William Saliba

The next thing to do is quite simply, get yourself onto EA FC 24, and try out this defending guide! We are sure that you will start conceding fewer goals, and hopefully win more games.

Obviously, the better back four you have in the game will give you even more of an advantage, but as long as you are using meta players, we believe this defending guide is beneficial.

Loading...

We have lots of Ultimate Team content for you to check out, including the best 20k, 50k, and 100k squads, as well as our TOTW 2 predictions.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.