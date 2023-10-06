FC 24: RTTK Jonathan David SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has been out for the past few weeks, and fans have their Ultimate Teams fully created for the Weekend League. With many promos in the game already, we have one very special card already out with the new RTTK 2 promo alongside a new Objective with Darmian joining the promo too!

So without further ado let's take a look at the Road to the Knockouts Team 2 SBC with the all-new 86-rated Jonathan David card!

RTTK Jonathan David (86 OVR)

Jonathan David has joined the RTTK Team 2 through an amazing new Squad Building Challenge!

He joins as an 86-rated card and wow! His stats are insane. With 88 pace, 87 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 81 physicality, David looks like one of the best strikers in the game! Not to mention his amazing new card design from the UEFA Conference League Road to the Knockouts!

click to enlarge + 4

You can find this card in the SBC section of Ultimate Team for a limited time!

Active from: 6 October 2023

Expires on: 13 October 2023

SBC cheapest solutions

In order to complete this Squad Building Challenge you must complete three SBC squads. This brings the total SBC price to around 155k coins on Ultimate Team!

85-Rated Squad (33k)

Min. Team Rating: 85

click to enlarge + 4

Ligue 1 (59.8k)

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Min. Team Rating: 86

click to enlarge + 4

86-Rated Squad (60.6k)

Min. Team Rating: 86

click to enlarge + 4

Three fairly easy squads for one of the best strikers in the game, his gold card is already OP so we can imagine this is even better!

And that is all you need to do to complete this amazing RTTK Jonathan David card! For more SBC solutions check out EasySBC.io!

