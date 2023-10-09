FC 24: 84+ Double Upgrade Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, with many players recovering from a weekend of competitive gaming in the first-ever EA FC Weekend League.

Rewards have been opened, and EA has decided to add a new SBC to the game, which includes two 84+ rated players. We also have content on Evolutions, including guides to Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector, as well as news on TOTW 4, the Trailblazers promo, and the Future Stars promo, all of which are due soon!

But let's crack on with the 84+ Double Upgrade Pack, and the cheapest way of completing the SBC, so you can have the chance of packing some of the newest Road to the Knockouts players.

84+ Double Upgrade cheapest solutions

EA has added a new SBC into Ultimate Team, giving players the opportunity to pack two more players for their squads.

The 84+ Double Upgrade contains two Rare Gold Players that are 84-rated and over, and could contain a number of insane players, from Kylian Mbappe, to Erling Haaland, or even RTTK Ousmane Dembele!

You only have to complete one SBC squad to get this pack, and then the two random 84+ rated players are all yours.

Here is the cheapest way to complete the 84+ Double Upgrade Squad Building Challenge:

84+ Double Upgrade

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: 85

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge 84+ Double Upgrade SBC

Price: 33.6k coins

There we have it for the 84+ Double Upgrade SBC. The team included contains 10 players over 84-rated, so we believe that this may be a waste of money.

If you have a ton of duplicates to get rid of, then this SBC is for you, however, don't be shocked if you get a player from the pack, that you have just put into the squad!

There are other SBCs, such as the Take Kubo POTM SBC, which is of better value!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.