EA Sports FC 24 is only a few weeks away and player ratings leaks continue to pour in on a daily basis.

This year, EA will debut women in Ultimate Team, allowing players to use the world's best male and female footballers in the same teams, making for a more unique game than ever before!

Two Brazilian stars have had their ratings leaked and we will be discussing how exciting they will be in-game with them being five-star skillers. We have also covered plenty of other ratings pieces, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Brazil's five-star skillers in EA FC 24

Players with five-star skills in FIFA are always considered some of the best on the game, purely because they can perform every trick in the book.

Brazilians are famous for their Joga Bonito style of football, and it's always players from the 'home of football' that seem to have five-star skills.

With women coming to Ultimate Team, this gives EA FC 24 players even more opportunities to find players with flair and trickery, and Marta and Debinha are exactly that!

Marta in EA FC 24

We will start with Marta, arguably one of the most influential women's footballers in history.

She is the current record holder for the most goals scored at any World Cup and plays for Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Known for her flair, and goal-scoring ability, Marta will be 84-rated in EA FC 24, and could be a really exciting player to use!

Debinha in EA FC 24

Debinha is another exceptional talent and even features in our 40-31 rating piece!

Another Brazilian, who can play in both the CF and CAM position, Debinha also plays her football in the NWSL, meaning these two in your team will get chemistry!

She currently plays for Kansas City Current and has just been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin, and looks like one of the most OP women's footballers in the game!

Will you be adding these two Brazilian legends to your team alongside Neymar Jr or Vinicius Jr?

