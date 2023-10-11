EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit III Objectives - How to complete

Want to know how to complete the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit III Objectives and what rewards you'll get in the process? We got you covered!

There is plenty of content to tackle at the moment, including the recently released Team of the Week 4 and the Dynamic Duos SBC that will net you both Caio Henrique and Jeffinho. There are also the Team Pursuit Objectives, which will net you untradable rewards in Ultimate Team.

While you won't get a specific player, having an abundance of them will make your life easier if you want to complete other Squad Building Challenges. So with that said, take a look at the Themed Team Pursuit III Objectives down below.

Themed Team Pursuit III Objectives - How to complete & rewards

This is the full list of Themed Team Pursuit III Objectives and the rewards you'll get for completing each.

Bundesliga XP

Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Bundesliga players in your Starting Squad.

Reward: 500 XPGold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Liga Portugal

Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Liga Portugal players in your Starting Squad.

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

Barclay's WSL

Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Barclays WSL players in your Starting Squad.

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

Silver

Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Silver players in your Starting Squad.

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!

