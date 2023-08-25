Exciting news has recently been announced within EA FC 24. As we get closer to the launch of the new title we edge closer to finally being able to play the game.

With news dropping on what feels like a daily basis we finally have news on our first promo of the FC 24 year, but there is a new twist in this promo!

So without further ado, lets jump into everything you need to know about the EA FC 24 Mad Ready promo partnered with Nike!

Nike MAD Ready promo set to be FC 24's first!

It has not officially been confirmed by EA Sports FC that their very first promo will be with Nike called 'MAD Ready' in Ultimate Team. However, there is a huge twist in the tale! This MAD Ready promo will begin on 22, September 2023. Before the full release of EA FC 24. This means that the promo will begin on the first day of early access which would be the first time in history that this has happened. This promo will only be available to players that have bought/pre-ordered the ultimate edition of EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 2 Nike EA FC Partnership

EA FC is starting their long term partnership with Nike off with a bang as fans are hyped to get started even more than before!

This partnership with Nike took EA Sports a very long time to secure and they have done so with a long-term partnership meaning this won't be the last time we see the famous Nike tick/swoosh on an EA FC card! The Nike promo card design has received plenty of praise from players, with the EA FC community loving it.

MAD Ready card predictions

The predictions have already started on which players could be in this promo and with this new animated card design, it is fair to say that EA has done an amazing job with this card!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Via @DonkTrading on Twitter Mad Ready Promo Prediction

Who do you think will be added to this promo? Here are some suggestions!

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Neymar (Al Hilal)

Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

It will be interesting to see which type of players EA picks for this promo and how big of an upgrade these players will receive before the game is even officially out!

For the latest EA FC news and content, keep up to date with RealSport101.