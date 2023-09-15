EA FC 24: Ultimate Team budget beasts

EA FC ratings are finally here as EA Sports has released the full database for the new title!

With the full database out we can start to look at players that will be great for our Ultimate Teams. Especially at the start of EA FC 24, everyone is looking for the best value for money, and that is exactly what we are doing today. We also have a piece on the most OP players in FC 24, check it out!

Table of contents Budget buys for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Beto - Everton Alejandro Balde - Barcelona Jule Brand - Wolfsburg Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin

This article will take you through FC 24 Ultimate Team budget buys that will be perfect for your starter squad.

Budget buys for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This list will give you some of the best starter players for EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, these players shouldn't be too expensive and will be able to make a massive impact on your squad from the get-go.

Using the EasySBC price predictor we are able to look forward at what prices players will be at the start of FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Beto - Everton

Newly transferred star, Beto made his move from Serie A to the Premier League, he now has joined Everton and has brought this amazing card with him! This card is perfect for every starter squad with 86 pace and 84 physicality and 79 shooting he will be a fantastic player at the beginning of FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Price: 11k Coins

Alejandro Balde - Barcelona

Barca wonderkid Balde has received a huge upgrade in FC 24 and he is living up to the hype! 91 pace with great dribbling and good enough defensive stats. He shouldn't cost too much at the start of FC 24 as he is only 81-rated.

Price: 1.8k Coins

Jule Brand - Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg Jule Brand looks like an OP card at the start of EA FC 24 with 91 pace and 80 dribbling this card can definitely do some damage at the start of Ultimate Team.

Price: 3.6k Coins

Karim Adeyemi - Borussia Dortmund

Karim the dream! Adeyemi has a whopping 96 pace in EA FC 24 meaning he is one of the fastest players in EA FC 24! He is lightning quick with great dribbling and shooting stats making him a perfect candidate for your starter squad. He will be more pricey than other players but after a session of playing the game you will be able to afford him!

Price: 20k coins

Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin

We have another rapid player also in the Bundesliga, Becker had a great season last year scoring 11 Bundesliga goals and helped his team reach the Champions League finishing 4th in the Bundesliga. He has the potential to be very OP in EA FC 24 so why not give him a try?

Price: 1k Coins

