EA FC 24 is right around the corner, with all the hype around the full release of the game, many fans are hyped over FC 24 ratings. We have predicted our top 100 players for FC 24, however, the full database is what excited FC fans the most.

In this article you will find our top predictions for CAM's in Career Mode starting with top players and then top talents! You'll need to get familiarised with the training drills and hire the right coaching staff in order to develop these players into top talents!

So with this in mind, our guide will not only feature the top-tier best AM choice right out of the gate if you want to make big money signings in EA FC 24 but also younger players, known as wonderkids, with a ton of potential that can grow into world superstars with the right coaching.

What makes a good Central Attacking Midfielder?

A good attacking midfielder needs to be slightly more technical than your average attacker as they will be in tight spaces for the majority of a match.

Some of the key attributes you need to look for in an attacking midfielder, specifically in the playmaker role include good passing to distribute the ball in the final third, vision to help them identify the best choices in the heat of the moment, shooting to become an offensive threat to the opposition, set-pieces to help make your team a threat in this regard, and agility to keep with a fast-paced environment.

click to enlarge + 7 TOP THREAT - CAMs are your creators in the attacking third!

Attacking Midfielders can play numerous roles, however, the most common being a playmaker role as you look to create chances for your striker or wingers.

Best CAMs in EA FC 24

As we've mentioned, in this article we'll focus on both top-tier CAMs and wonderkids. As a fair warning, don't expect any Ultimate Team shenanigans here, as this is simply focusing on ratings during EA FC 24 Career Mode and nothing else.

These CAMs have been absolute ballers for the past few seasons and it stands to reason that they'll continue to dominate the virtual world with the upcoming release of EA's next football simulator.

We'll focus on the top 5 CAMs and then we'll move on to some honourable mentions. These will probably cost less than the top options and could potentially be the saving grace of your career as a manager in a mid-table team!

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City - 91 OVR)

First on this list is treble-winner Kevin De Bruyne, known for his amazing technical ability on the ball, passing and long-range strikes. De Bruyne has it all - he is the best attacking midfielder in the game and it is clear to see why!

click to enlarge + 7 De Bruyne

Bernardo Silva (Man City - 88 OVR)

Silva's technical proficiency and versatility enable him to excel in various attacking roles. With solid dribbling and passing attributes, he contributes effectively to both build-up play and goal-scoring opportunities.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EA Sports Bernardo Silva

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

Thomas Muller has been up at the top of his game now for many years, although he is aging his quality still shines through every season. His playmaking ability and threat on goal is what makes him stand out from many other players season after season. A top professional who is ready to make an impact at any club.

click to enlarge + 7 Thomas Muller

Bruno Fernandes (Man United - 87 OVR)

Known for his powerful shots and precise passing, Fernandes is a key player in the attacking midfield position. His ability to score from distance and provide accurate set pieces adds an extra dimension to his team's offense.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EA Sports Bruno Fernandes

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Odegaard's technical finesse and creative vision make him a valuable asset in orchestrating attacks from the midfield. His passing range and ability to find pockets of space can unlock opposing defenses.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EA Sports Odegaard

Honourable mentions

Five more impressive CAMs in EA Sports FC 24 include the following:

Player Age Overall Club Value Christopher Nkunku 25 86 Chelsea £70m Paulo Dybala 29 86 Roma £50m Antoine Griezmann 32 86 Atletico Madrid £20m Marco Reus 34 85 Borussia Dortmund £20m Nabil Fekir 30 85 Real Betis £40m

Best young CAMs for Career Mode

Moving forward, our attention shifts to the top emerging CAMs within EA FC 24. This selection comprises individuals aged 21 years or below who boast the most elevated initial overall ratings as the game kicks off.

Much like the previously mentioned top-tier central attacking midfielders in terms of overall rating, we'll talk about the best five picks. Subsequently, an additional selection of honourable mentions will be made available. These individuals exhibit immense potential and are poised for substantial growth in the forthcoming years.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 84 OVR 92 POT)

click to enlarge + 7 Musiala

Possessing an impressive rating, Musiala is a promising prospect with a combination of technical finesse and agility. His abilities suggest significant potential for growth and a bright future ahead.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen - 84 OVR 91 POT)

Wirtz's remarkable rating underlines his capacity to make a significant impact from an attacking midfield position. His skills, including dribbling and vision, position him as an emerging playmaker to watch out for.

Gavi (Barcelona - 80 OVR 89 POT)

Despite his youthful status, Gavi showcases substantial potential in the attacking midfield role. His well-rounded attributes, along with a solid rating, highlight his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively.

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig - 78 OVR 88 POT)

With a respectable rating, Simons is making his presence felt in the young attacking midfielders category. His technical prowess and creative instincts position him as a player to watch as he continues to develop.

Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen - 77 OVR 88 POT)

Hlozek's burgeoning skills are evident in his rating, and his proficiency in various attacking aspects makes him a valuable asset. As he refines his abilities further, he has the potential to evolve into a prominent attacking force

Honourable mentions

Here's a list of five honourable mentions, that could be the next attacking midfielder in your Career Mode save.

Player Age Overall Club Value Potential Harvey Elliott 20 73 Liverpool £30m 87 Fabio Carvahlo 20 73 RB Leipzig £13m 87 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku 19 67 Sporting CP £2m 86 Simone Pafundi 17 67 Udinese £2.2m 86 Tomasso Baldanzi 20 76 Empoli £13.8M 86

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for the latest EA FC 24 content!