EA FC 24 Dynamic Duos SBC - How to get Caio Henrique and Jeffinho

EA FC 24 is just getting started with promos but players already have plenty to choose from via Squad Building Challenges, including the Dynamic Duos SBC that can net them the Jeffinho and Caio Henrique cards for Ultimate Team.

If you're done chasing that card you wanted from the latest Team of the Week or are simply looking for a more specific one to fill your roster, then this SBC is right for you, as it will net you two cards for cheap!

As the name suggests, Dynamic Duos usually feature players who have developed a strong partnership, whether at a club level or with the national team.

In this case, neither Jeffinho and Caio Henrique have played a ton of games together, however, both are Brazilian, play for Ligue 1 clubs, and are complimentary cards (one being a LW and the other a LB), making them a perfect pairing.

So if you want to know more about this double SBC, we got everything you need to know to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC.

Dynamic Duos SBC

This special SBC features two players, as we've mentioned. These are:

Dynamic Duos Jeffinho

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Jeffinho Dynamic Duos

Dynamic Duos Caio Henrique

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Caio Henrique Dynamic Duo

Start Date: Wednesday, 11 October.

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 24 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad for each player, however, you will get a bonus reward for completing both the Jeffinho Dynamic Duos and the Caio Henrique Dynamic Duos.

The requirements are as follows:

Caio Henrique SBC

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Caio Henrique Dynamic Duos.

Jeffinho SBC

Number of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jeffinho Dynamic Duos.

You'll get a Premium Gold Pack for completing both.

Cost: 59,000 Coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Dynamic Duos SBC, depending on whether you want Caio Henrique or Jeffinho.

Caio Henrique SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Caio Henrique SBC solution

Jeffinho SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Jeffinho SBC

