EA FC 24: Biggest budgets in Career Mode

EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, and excitement for Career Mode fans is increasing. Each year teams are given budgets, based on their real-life spending along with their domestic success.

Teams like Manchester City and PSG continue to top the charts when it comes to teams with the biggest budgets in Career Mode, however, it isn’t just those two clubs who you can have a lot of fun with signing some of the best players and wonderkids in EA FC 24.

Together, we will go through some of Europe’s top leagues and discuss some of the highest-budget teams in the divisions, making for a lot of fun on Career Mode this year.

Teams with the biggest budgets

Big-budget teams in Career Mode can make for a lot of fun when playing the game mode. With access to riches that could help fund a small country, you will be able to sign a lot of players!

This list will consist of teams from all over Europe, who will have lots of money to play with.

NOTE: All of these budgets are a prediction and may change when EA FC 24 is released.

Premier League

Although it seems that most teams in this league have an infinite amount of money, EA unfortunately doesn’t give you the full extent of what’s in Todd Boehly’s bank account.

Man City EA FC 24

However, there should be plenty of cash to splash about if you take over one of the top teams in the Premier League, or if you fancy finishing off the Newcastle project!

Manchester City - £243 million

Manchester United – £227 million

Liverpool - £155 million

Newcastle United - £150 million

Chelsea - £143 million

Arsenal - £122 million

Tottenham Hotspur - £108 million

Serie A

A league dominated by Juventus’ big budget – despite some dodgy dealings in the past – we expect the Turin club to top the charts in Italy this year.

Juventus' Allianz Stadium

However, other teams in Serie A should have plenty of money to compete if you can spend it wisely!

Juventus - £135 million Inter - £81 million AC Milan - £75 million Roma - £61 million Napoli - £55 million

Ligue 1

It’s highly likely that PSG will have one of the best transfer budgets in the game. Constantly spending big money on signings from all over Europe as well as making sure Mbappe never leaves, perhaps you could make him Player Manager in your Career Mode!

PSG's Kylian Mbappe

PSG - £224 million Lyon - £49 million AS Monaco - £45 million

Bundesliga

Bundesliga teams have a few surprise budgets in most Career Mode saves, and always seem to sign a lot of the best young players. Bayern might be short of a bob or two after spending big on Harry Kane this summer, however, we are sure they’ll still be the league’s richest.

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park

Bayern Munich - £105 million RB Leipzig - £77 million Borussia Dortmund - £68 million

La Liga

La Liga will make for a fun save this year, with all stadiums likely to be in the game, along with the new graphics from the licensing deal made with EA. Winning things with Real Madrid should be pretty easy too as they will have one of the biggest budgets on the game, as always.

Bellingham at his new team

Real Madrid - £182 million FC Barcelona - £138 million Atletico Madrid - £77 million

Primeira Liga

Budgets in the Portuguese league never seem to be too high, however three teams in particular stand out from the rest. This league is great to test your managerial ability to find hidden gems in Career Mode and turn them into the world’s best to make a profit for your club!

Porto's Pepe in FIFA 23

SL Benfica - £30 million Sporting - £24 million FC Porto - £23 million

Which teams will you use in Career Mode?

Transfer budgets can have a huge impact on which team you pick on Career Mode, whether you want lots of money to buy more players, or you’re up for the challenge and want to take your team on the Road to Glory.

This list is just a small number of options for teams that you can use in your save, and there will be many others with a decent amount of cash to throw around.

Saudi Pro League teams are expected to see some increases in their cash, and teams such as Brighton & Hove Albion should have a decent budget after selling Moises Caicedo for a British transfer record fee!

For more of the latest Career Mode news keep up to date with RealSport101.