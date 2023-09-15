EA Sports FC 24 is on the horizon, and we now know the official player ratings in the game, so it's time to look at who will be the best-hidden gems in EA FC 24 Career Mode.

We have created a ton of content for you to feast your eyes on ahead of the 29 September release date, from deep dives into Ultimate Team and Clubs to the best dribblers and best passers in EA FC 24.

Career Mode is a gold mine for hidden gems over the years, and you can discover players that you fall in love with, that eventually go onto stardom in real life. So without further ado, let's take a look at some hidden gems in Career Mode.

EA FC 24 Career Mode Hidden Gems

This list will consist of the best hidden gems in Career Mode in EA FC 24. To qualify as a hidden gem, the player must be below 75 overall, with high potential, and affordable for mid-table and relegation teams.

Let's see who features in the list of hidden gems.

Rico Lewis (73 OVR 87 POT)

Manchester City's Rico Lewis might not be well known by non-Premier League fans, but he is certainly one of the most exciting talents in England at the moment. Lewis played 14 times for City in their treble-winning season and even scored a goal on his Champions League debut. Despite being a full-back, Lewis has great versatility which is perfect for a Career Mode save.

click to enlarge + 2 Rico Lewis

Evan Ferguson (73 OVR - 86 POT)

Brighton finds wonderkids so easily and then makes a huge profit from them in a few year's time. Evan Ferguson will be one of the next exports from Brighton's squad to a huge club, and we believe he is a perfect hidden gem. With just a 73 rating, Ferguson has loads of room to grow into one of the best Strikers in the world and is a cheap pickup early into the game.

Bjorn Meijer (73 OVR 86 POT)

Bjorn Meijer is a Dutch left-back from Belgian side Club Brugge. Belgium is a hub for young starlets making a name for themselves and Meijer is next on that list. At just 20 years old, the full-back is a great pickup for a club willing to give him game time, and switching him to a CB could give him a slight rating increase.

Arthur Vermeeren (72 OVR 88 POT)

Arthur Vermeeren was one of the highest potential players in FIFA 23 last year and will remain the same in EA FC 24. Staying in Belgium, the Royal Antwerp CDM is a perfect Road to Glory player and at just 18 years old, has plenty of room to surpass his already incredible potential.

Gianluca Prestianni (70 OVR 86 POT)

Gianluca Prestianni plays for Velez Sarsfield in the Argentinian Primera Division. The 70-rated RM was another player on FIFA 23 to have high potential and at just 17 years of age, he will be incredibly cheap to pick up. He won't be as well developed as some of the others on this list, but some game time and Training Plans won't hurt, and he could be the next Lionel Messi!

click to enlarge + 2 Lionel Messi

