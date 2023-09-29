HUGE glitch ruining Career Mode for FC 24 players!

EA Sports FC 24 is finally here, and with early access over, standard edition players have finally been able to get their hands on EA's newest title.

We have you covered on all things EA FC 24, with guides to the Relentless Winger, and Golden Glow Up Evolutions, as well as guides on how to defend, and how to make coins on Ultimate Team.

Career Mode has had a well-needed update this year, and initially, fans were excited, but one glitch in particular is driving FC 24 Career Mode players crazy! So let's take a look at the issue.

Career Mode glitch in EA FC 24

EA has introduced a whole load of new updates to Career Mode ahead of their first independent title, which gave players in the CM community a huge buzz!

Training Plans and Coaches have been implemented as new features for FC 24, which gives managers way more to think about before heading onto the pitch. A perfect addition of realism to a Career Mode save.

However, this glitch in the game mode is down to one of the new features not functioning properly.

You can buy coaches, and supposedly release them if you find a better one in FC 24, however, when releasing a coach your game will crash, meaning all unsaved data will be lost!

click to enlarge + 2 Career Mode glitch

This is a problem for Career Mode users and needs fixing!

Community Reaction

Career Mode fans have taken to social media to discuss this topic further and it seems as if everyone is having the same problem.

@CareerModeInsid said:

"#EAFC24 launches today, remember whatever you do in Career Mode, NEVER RELEASE YOUR COACHES, THE GAME WILL LITERALLY CRASH!"

This Career Mode player are clearly not impressed with the glitch in the game mode.

click to enlarge + 2 Messi

The replies also gave off the same impression, with @ChallinorTSC saying:

"Happened to me yesterday after setting my Career up for an hour straight."

It's clear that something needs to be done on EA's side, but they are yet to comment on the matter.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.