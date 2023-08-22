As we edge closer to the full release of the new title EA FC 24, the excitement continues to build. With pitch notes covering everything new or updated in the new game, we have a clear understanding of Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the Gameplay.

This summer has been busy, not only within EA FC but also in real life as the Saudi Pro League has taken over the transfer market attracting some of the biggest names in world football such as Ronaldo, Benzema, and Kante!

With all these top talents joining the Saudi Pro League the quality of the league has improved dramatically allowing Saudi players to develop better. As the Saudi Pro League will have a lot more eyes on it, let's take a look at the top Saudi Arabian players that will have more attention this season in EA FC 24.

Top 10 Saudi Arabian players

The Saudi Pro League is now known for all the new players that have transferred to the league in the summer of 2023, however as seen in the most recent World Cup, Saudi Arabia has some very talented players that will now only get better through learning of Europe's best players.

All of the following ratings and potentials are based from or predicted based on FIFA 23.

1. Salem Mohammed Al-Dawsari (77 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11

2. Saud Abdullah Abdul Hamid (74 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Abdulhamid

3. Salman Mohammed Al-Faraj (73 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Al Faraj

4. Yasir Gharsan Al-Shahrani (72 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Al-Shahrani

5. Mohammed Ibrahim Kanoo (72 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Kanno

6. Hassan Mohammed Al-Tambakti (72 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Tombakti

7. Sultan Abdullah Al-Ghannam (71 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Al-Ghannam

8. Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili (71 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Sharahili

9. Abdulelah Ali Al-Amri (70 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Al-Amri

10. Hattan Sultan Bahebri (70 OVR)

click to enlarge + 11 Bahebri

Top 10 Saudi Arabian Talents (u23)

With new investments being pumped into Saudi Arabian football, could we see the likes of the following talents develop further past their potential?

Playing alongside players such as Ronaldo, Kante, Benzema, Fabinho and a lot more top players will allow for these players to learn new skills every training session.

click to enlarge + 11 Credit: Via fifaultimateteam.it

1. Tombakti (Al Shabab)

OVR: 72 POT: 81

2. Abdulhamid (Al Hilal)

OVR: 74 POT: 80

3. Al Birekan (Al Fateh)

OVR: 69 POT: 78

4. Al Juwair (Al Hilal)

OVR: 59 POT: 76

5. Yahya (Al Nassr)

OVR: 63 POT: 75

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content keep up to date with RealSport101.