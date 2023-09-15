EA Sports FC 24 is almost here, and with that EA has released the player ratings ahead of the new game, giving us loads of content for you to feast your eyes on, such as the fastest players in EA FC, the best dribblers, and deep dives into all of your favourite game modes including, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and newly named Clubs.

Year-on-year fans wait in anticipation for ratings to be revealed, so that they can see the stats of their favourite players, and the buzz surrounding EA FC 24 is at its peak!

Passing is sometimes slept on when Ultimate Team players look at stats on cards, but it is incredibly important when that final through ball is needed to get in on goal, and these players soak up that pressure and deliver time after time. So let's take a look at the best passers in EA FC 24!

EA FC 24 Best Passers

Naturally, most of this list will consist of midfielders, because as Roy Keane once said, "that's their job!" However, it is important to note that this year sees the introduction of women in UT, opening up a new pool of thousands of female players to add to your team and some of them look very good!

1. Kevin De Bruyne (94 PAS)

Undoubtedly the best passer in the world, Kevin De Bruyne has the highest passing rating in EA FC 24, and that comes as no surprise. The Man City CM also is the joint-highest-rated player in the game alongside two strikers and another CM on this list. With a 5-star weak foot, you can thread balls through with either side with the Belgian.

2. Alexia Putellas (91 PAS)

Alexia Putellas is the highest-rated female player in the game, and her card looks insane. 5-star skills and weak foot make her unstoppable, and as for her stats of 82 PAC, 90 SHO, 91 PAS, and 92 DRI, it's no wonder she's the best women's footballer right now!

3. Lionel Messi (90 PAS)

The Magician returns back to the CF position in EA FC 24 and his card as always is fantastic. Despite a -1 downgrade from last year, the Inter Miami forward can pick a pass with his eyes closed, and he also features on our best dribblers list alongside Putellas.

4. Bruno Fernandes (90 PAS)

The Portuguese CAM has received a +2 upgrade this year and PAS is his best stat! Linking up with Marcus Rashford could be a fun option in Ultimate Team this year, and Bruno will no doubt provide all of the assists.

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (90 PAS)

Trent is one of the best crossers in the world, and can spray the ball across the pitch without any effort. His PAC isn't quite meta, meaning using the Liverpool RB might be better in a midfield position. However, you can't turn away from that incredible 90 PAS.

6. Toni Kroos (90 PAS)

It really is a shame that Toni Kroos has only 51 PAC because, with 90 PAS, the German is one of the best in the game at finding his teammate. However, players in Ultimate Team are quickly dismissed if they don't have higher than 80 PAC. Still, very much deserved from the Real Madrid CM who is one of the best passers in the world.

7. Dani Parejo (90 PAS)

The same could be said about Dani Parejo! Another aging La Liga CM with shocking pace, makes it difficult for fans to see past it. Despite this, the Spaniard is once again one of the highest rated passers in EA FC 24, and one of the best players in his respective league.

8. Luka Modric (89 PAS)

Luka Modric seems to get better with age, and unlike his teammate Toni Kroos, his card is definitely more usable. With good all-round stats, the Croatian has 89 PAS and 87 DRI that really stands out. Threading the ball through to Vinicius Jr, one of the fastest players in the game, could be fun!

9. Caroline Hansen (88 PAS)

Everyone in the FIFA community is raving about Caroline Graham Hansen. The Barcelona winger has an insane card, with some even better stats. Firstly, the Norwegian has 5-star skills and a 4-star weak foot, and then 89 PAC, 86 SHO, 88 PAS, and 90 DRI! Wow. She will be in many squads in EA FC 24, for sure.

10. Martin Odegaard (88 PAS)

Martin Odegaard received a healthy +3 upgrade after a spectacular season with Arsenal, and with that sees his passing go up +2. Another Norwegian, Odegaard could be the perfect CAM to play passes to Hansen and more notably Erling Haaland, the best shooter on EA FC 24! That's some trio. We can expect a new face scan for the Arsenal captain too!

