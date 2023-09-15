Ratings are now here and we have everything there is to know about EA FC 24 before playing the game!

EA Sports have informed fans on what to expect from this new title with updates and features added to famous game modes such as Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and of course improvements in EA FC 24 gameplay!

With ratings now released, we can put a list together of the TOP 10 dribblers in FC 24!

Best dribblers in EA FC 24

1. Lionel Messi (94 DRI)

90-rated Lionel Messi tops the best dribblers list in EA FC 24, unsurprisingly. With a staggering 94 dribbling, Messi is by far the best card in the MLS and the best player on the ball in FC 24.

2. Neymar Jr. (93 DRI)

The technically gifted Neymar comes second in this list with an amazing 93 dribbling and 5-star skills! Although he moved outside of the top 5 leagues, he will still be a great player to use in FC 24!

3. Kylian Mbappe (92 DRI)

Potentially the best card in FC 24 at 91 rated, 97 pace, and 92 dribbling. Mbappe is THE card to have in FC 24 with everyone hoping they can pack him early on in the game.

4. Alexia Putellas (92 DRI)

Barcelona playmaker Putellas, joins this list as a 91-rated player with 92 dribbling along with some other amazing stats like 91 passing and 90 shooting. This card is one of the best CMs in the game.

5. Bernardo Silva (92 DRI)

Treble winner Bernardo Silva joins EA FC 24 at the 88-rated mark, with 92 dribbling he is an amazing playmaker from the midfield. With the PlayStyles+ traits of 'Technical,' he feels even better in the game!

6. Aitana Bonmati (91 DRI)

90-rated Bonmati is another amazing midfielder from Barcelona with 91 dribbling and great all-rounded stats this card looks like great fun in FC 24!

9. Debinha (91 DRI)

Brazilian magician Debinha has a crazy good card firstly at 88 rated she has 91 dribbling, 87 passing, 84 pace, and 81 shooting as a CAM. Not to mention her 5-star skills too! This card will be one of the most popular cards in the game.

8. Jamal Musiala (91 DRI)

Musiala has received a huge upgrade to the 86 overall mark in EA FC 24 after a great season at Bayern Munich. Musiala has an amazing card not only because of his 91 dribbling but also because of his great pace and playmaking abilities.

9. Sam Kerr (90 DRI)

Sam Kerr has an amazing card with an amazing 90 overall rating, 90 dribbling complemented by 85 pace and 88 shooting. This card will be one of the best strikers in the game!

10. Caroline Hansen (90 DRI)

It comes as no surprise that we have another Barcelona player on this list with Hansen joining the top dribblers. At 90 overall she has 90 dribbling, 88 passing, 86 shooting, and 89 pace. By far one of the best right-wingers in the game!

