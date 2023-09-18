EA FC ratings are finally here as EA Sports has released the full database for the new title! Fans are buzzing as they can now look at cards that they can potentially purchase in Ultimate Team!

Fans can also start looking ahead at which players they can upgrade through EA FC 24 Evolutions. The possibilities are endless with evolutions in Ultimate Team however, we have a list of the top 5 players that you can upgrade in FC 24 to turn into beasts!

So without further ado, let's take a look at these players!

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

EA FC 24 Evolutions represents a fresh addition to the Ultimate Team, aiming to allow players to upgrade player cards to really complete their own individual Ultimate Team. This functionality empowers players to choose particular cards that align with Evolution objectives, thereby elevating their stats, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

Through accomplishing these objectives, players can ensure that their evolved cards remain competitive throughout the entire year.

Furthermore, EA FC Evolutions provides the chance to personalise the visual aspects of card items. Players have the option to enhance the visual aesthetics of their evolved cards, incorporating fresh designs and dynamic backgrounds.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top 5 players for FC 24 Evolutions

This list will take you through the top 5 players that will benefit from FC 24 Evolutions as their base cards just meet the requirements meaning their upgraded cards are some of the best options for Evolutions.

Stephan El Shaarawy (78 OVR)

A FIFA legend returns to FC 24 who could be one of the best players from the get-go to be upgraded in FC 24 evolutions! Maxing out at 87 rated his card looks like a lot of fun with 5-star skills and 5-star weak foot too!

Mykhailo Mudryk (75 OVR)

Max our Mudryk's pace to 99 through FC 24 evolutions! At 84 rated his card looks insane, and there may even be the possibility of upgrading him even more!

Joe Willock (78 OVR)

Joe Willock looks like a great player to upgrade in FC 24 as he has amazing pace and all-rounded stats for a midfielder. With only his shooting a little on the low side, his other stats make up for it!

Kurt Zouma (79 OVR)

Zouma looks like the perfect player for Evolutions in the Premier League maxing out with 83 pace and a whopping 92 physicality and defending. This card would be amazing!

Renato Sanches (87 OVR)

A complete box-to-box midfielder who will join the Gullet gang with these Evolutions. Renato Sanches looks like an amazing player that looks like he will be a very popular choice in FC 24, especially to those with Serie A Ultimate Teams!

These 5 players all look amazing, with requirements on FC 24 Evolutions looking to change throughout the year, the possibilities for Evolutions are endless. These five players will be some of the best for the start of FC 24!

