Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have Multiplayer? Local, Online, Create your own mercenary and more

We know there could be a lengthy campaign, but does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have multiplayer?

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer set in motion a storm of positive comments from both longtime fans of the series and casual gamers alike.

We caught a glimpse at the main character Eivor (the male version) and saw the return of the iconic hidden blades!

There’s still so much to discover in terms of combat, gameplay, story and more – but what about multiplayer? And is it multiplayer as we have come to know it?

Let’s take a closer look.

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have Multiplayer?

In short – yes. But it’s not quite as you would think.

If we think about what we traditionally consider multiplayer, the first thought would be games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite.

There’s a co-op and player vs player element to the games where you ultimately compete for points.

In this sense, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is unique.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t have traditional multiplayer, in the way that you can battle against other assassins online.

Rather, the multiplayer element is more focused around creating a Viking mercenary.

AND MY AXE (FOR A PRICE): Create your own custom mercenary and share with friends

The feature lets you customise and share a Viking mercenary for friends to use (or hire) for raids.

Your mercenaries will fight alongside other players and you’ll get the opportunity to ‘reap the spoils’ of war – according to the Ubisoft website.

So, traditional multiplayer – no. A unique twist on multiplayer – yes!

How can players customise their raiders?

If we go by the other games in the series, customisation could be extensive.

We could expect to see anything from armour to weapons, hairstyles to tattoos!

Being able to customise your own mercenary could give some players a real chance to create their perfect Viking avatar.

Seeing them fight alongside your friends could look absolutely epic too!

Assasssin’s Creed Valhalla is set for release in Holiday 2020.

It’s coming on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia. You can pre-order now and be able to get an additional mission, called The Way of the Berserker.

The mission will follow Eivor joining a legendary Norse Berserker, to enact some Viking revenge!

For everything on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more, be sure to check back in with us!