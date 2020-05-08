Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5? Next-Gen, Xbox Series X Comparisons, Graphics, and more

We take a look at what to expect from the Viking era RPG with Sony’s entry onto the next-gen battlefield.

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5? Absolutely!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set for release in Holiday 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia.

With the recent gameplay reveal for Xbox Series X giving us a taste of what’s to come – what can we expect to see from the game on PS5?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Ubisoft officially announced that there will be an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 – which is great news!

However, we haven’t yet seen official gameplay on the PS5 itself, unlike with the Xbox Series X.

Sony seems to be keeping their cards close to the chest with everything PS5. They did unveil the PS5 DualSense Controller, but we still haven’t got a glimpse of the system itself.

That of course didn’t stop some talented Playstation fans creating their own concepts of what it might look like.

What to expect with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5

Whilst the gameplay will likely stay the same across the platforms, PS5 next-gen technology could be utilised in many ways with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Loading times

We’re still yet to see how the PS5 performs with loading times, however, it’s reported that they may be 18 times faster than the PS4.

What this could mean, is that we’ll see environments, cutscenes, and action come together fluidly without any unnecessary and unnatural pauses.

Up to 8K gaming

With the PS5’s Max Output Resolution being 8K, we can expect some seriously stunning visuals from the game.

Expect to see combat, animations and environments come alive in a way not yet experienced before on Playstation.

Ray Tracing

With the PS5 having ray-tracing capabilities, expect to see some seriously enhanced lighting in the game.

The Xbox Series X has ray-tracing too and if the gameplay reveal is anything to go by – we’re in for a treat.

Will it have the edge on the Xbox Series X?

At this time, with no official footage or hands-on with the title on PS5 we wouldn’t able to say!

What seems apparent is that both platforms have some incredible next-gen technology, which will surely be utilised to create a fantastic gaming experience.

For all the latest on Next-Gen and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to check back in with us.