Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trailer – Gameplay Reveal, Release Date, Features, Location, Ships, Graphics, Gameplay, Next Gen & more

After two years, Ubisoft are back with their popular title and we’re off to ancient Scandinavia.

News around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has burst into life over the past week, with even more information arriving soon!

The reveal trailer let us into the world of Valhalla, but what else is coming?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Official Trailer

The official trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived.

A purely cinematic trailer, it has set the stage for what looks to be an epic battle for the coastlines and wealth of England.

With invading Vikings, knights, and one seriously angry English king it looks like we will be at the heart of a battle like no other.

Gameplay Reveal Trailer

A gameplay reveal trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is arriving as part of Inside Xbox!

This on Thursday, 7 May at 11am ET / 4pm BST so stay tuned to see the first look on in-game action of the Ubisoft title.

The expected release date is now set at “Holiday 2020”, the same wooly release window that the next-gen consoles currently have.

We know that the new game will be released on all consoles, including the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both set to land later this year.

VICIOUS VIKING: This image was leaked on a Reddit post, pointing towards the inclusion of an important female character

The game has no pre-order dates just yet, but it is expected pre-orders will begin soon.

Location

Expect multiple locations in Valhalla across the Viking empire!

The trailer gave us a look at both a Viking village, seemingly in Scandinavia somewhere, as well as the Vikings landing on the coast of England.

There should be a lot of sea-based missions, bringing back memories of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.

PLAIN SAILING – Expect ship-based missions much like Black Flag

With any luck we will be able to roam the North Sea and beyond, landing in modern day Germany and France, and even Iceland and Greenland!

