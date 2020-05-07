Loading times on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Xbox Series X, Speed, Comparisons, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 20/20 and more

Next-Gen looks to pack a punch, with enhanced graphics, gameplay and this all-important feature.

We’ve now had a glimpse of combat, graphics, and more, but it’s the speed of loading times on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that has got RPG fans excited.

The official Xbox Series X gameplay reveal of one of the most highly anticipated games around dropped recently and there was a ton of new in-game footage.

The power of the Xbox Series X when it comes to reducing loading times on the game was also explored in the Xbox 20/20 event – and it looks set to have a significant effect on player immersion with the game.

Let’s take a look at how this could change the Assassin’s Creed experience for the better.

Loading times on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To accompany the incredible footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we were treated to a short interview with Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail.

He spoke about a number of gameplay features, in addition to speaking more about the map and background to the main character – Eivor.

But what really caught our attention was what he said about the Xbox Series X’s enhanced loading speed.

Immersion

In the interview, Ashraf Ismail spoke about how working with next-gen technology had made it possible to ‘remove friction from immersion’.

Immersion could be argued to be a very ‘fragile’ feeling in a game.

One thing out of place, like an unexpected pause for instance, and immersion usually take a hit!

How many times have players immersed themselves into a world, riding horses across beautifully rendered lands – only to have it freeze frame while the horizon’s details fill-in?

Luckily, the Xbox Series X is set to have significantly reduced loading times than its predecessor.

Check out the video below for a comparison between Xbox One and Series X and you’ll see what we mean.

How could this improve the experience?

Loading times don’t just extend to starting the game, they also include ‘in-game’ moments too.

Travel

With news that the game will allow you to go back and forward between England and Norway, it should be great to jump between the two without any extended wait to load the map.

If fast travel is a feature, perhaps we’ll even see the feature living up to the name on the Xbox Series X?

Cutscenes & Dialogue

Nothing is less immersive than a friendly NPC pausing uncomfortably in ‘statis’ after you ask a regular question.

Sometimes this can happen as the game loads the response for the question, but we could see this less often with the fast loading times in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Transitions

With the inevitable dramatic moments and quick transitions between talking and epic combat, it’s important that these are as seamless as possible to keep the player fully immersed.

Sometimes, loading times can work against this by offering a pause just before the heat of the moment!

PS5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

We don’t have any official details surrounding the loading times for the other platforms at the moment, but there are rumours about PS5 circulating.

Reportedly, PS5 could have loading times which are 18x faster than the PS4. If this is true, then Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is shaping up to be a genuinely ‘frictionless’ experience.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to land in Holiday 2020. For everything else and more on the game, be sure to check back in with us.