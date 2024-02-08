No upgrade is required!

WrestleMania is nearly here and so is the new game, but is WWE 2K24 on PS4?

2K, like other publishers of sports games, will be keen to get their game out to as many players as possible. However, we are approaching the fourth anniversary of the PS5 and many see the PS4 as holding back games. So will those still playing on PS4 be able to enjoy the new game? Let's take a look.

Is WWE 2K24 on PS4?

The answer to this is a resounding YES. WWE 2K24 is available on PlayStation 4, and not just in its Standard Edition.

Both the Deluxe Edition and the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition are also available to PS4 players.

click to enlarge

Best of all, it doesn't look like there is any meaningful difference in gameplay between the two consoles. The PS5 will have better graphics and loading times, and benefit from the Dual Sense controller, but that's it.

Every match type, Superstar, and game mode that is in the PS5 version will also be in the PS4 version.

PS4 price

If you just want the base game you can save money by purchasing it for the PS4.

The PS4 edition is just £59.99 compared to the Cross-Gen edition which is for both PS4 & PS5 which comes in at £69.99.

This is 2K's normal pricing structure that NBA 2K fans will be familiar with.

WWE 2K24 is set to arrive on 8 March, nearly a month before WrestleMania 40. This will let plenty of players get into the WrestleMania mood ahead of what is sure to be the biggest event in WWE for some time.

those that get the Deluxe or 40 Years of WrestleMania Editions can get three days early access and start playing on 5 March.

For more articles like this, take a look at our WWE 2K page.