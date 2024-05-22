Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell Locations & Best Farming Route

If you're looking for all the information about one of Wuthering Waves' ascension materials, Wintry Bell, you've definitely landed in the right place. With this Wuthering Waves Wintry Bell guide, you'll able to get all the details about this material, including its locations and some of the best farming routes!

Wintry Bell will be introduced in Wuthering Waves with the release of Version 1.0 for the ascension of Yangyang, Sanhua, and Aalto. In the second closed beta, Wintry Bells are mainly found scattered across the Gorges of Spirits

Wintry Bell Farming Guide

In the latest closed beta, players stumbled upon 26 Wintry Bells scattered across the wilderness, likely respawning every 48 hours.

To fully ascend Yangyang's, Sanhua's, or Aalto's Resonator, you'll need 60 Wintry Bells each. For those looking to speed up their Ascension process, hopping into a friend's or stranger's realm to collect their flowers might be worth considering!

Wintry Bell Locations and Farming Route

The primary location to find a Wintry Bell is the Gorges of Spirits. You can gather a significant amount of this flower by visiting this area. To be specific, these plants will be found in clusters in the southwest section of the Gorges of Spirits.

Credit: Wuthering Waves Interactive Map Wintry Bell Location.

This flower has a unique advantage over other materials in the game: it's concentrated in a specific area on the map, meaning you can get a large quantity by visiting just one spot. Here, our advice to players is to use the teleport feature; it allows you to reach this plant more quickly, maximizing your gathering efficiency.

If you are not a fan who prefers to wander around looking for things, there is a vendor for you located in Jinzhou Main City. The latest beta reveals that you can purchase up to 15 Wintry Bells from this vendor. However, it's unclear whether this is a one-time offer or if the stock is regularly replenished.

Well, all the details in this guide are based on the second, or last, beta of the game, so you may notice some changes when Version 1.0 comes out. This is completely normal and means that the developer has made some changes before the full release. Either way, be sure to revisit this guide later for the most up-to-date information.

Credit: Kuro Games

