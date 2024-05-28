Things To Do Daily in Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves is finally here, and if you're familiar with gacha games, you'll know that there is a list of things that you should do daily in-game! This will help you earn Astrite, Union EXP, and other essential upgrade items quickly.

To maintain a steady flow of resources, you should have a to-do list of things to check off every day. In this guide, we'll take you through everything you need to do daily in Wuthering Waves.

Things You Should Do Daily in Wuthering Waves

First things first, you'll need to unlock Daily Tasks to start earning rewards from them. You must complete the first three acts of Huanglong’s story, after which, the dailies will be unlocked. You can access them through the Guidebook, found at the top of the main screen or in the main menu.

Additionally, make sure you know when the daily server reset for your timezone is. The easiest way to check is the timer at the top of the Guidebook's Daily Activities section.

Get 100 Activity Points

Here are the Daily Tasks that will be offered to you randomly each day. Note that all of them won't be available on a given day, but you should be able to easily reach 100 Activity Points by completing most of them! Usually, you can skip the one that you find most difficult.

Absorb 1 Echo - 20 Activity Points

Complete 1 Daily Quest - 40 Activity Points

Complete 1 Tacet Field Challenge - 40 Activity Points

Complete Synthesis once - 20 Activity Points

Complete Training 1 Time - 20 Activity Points

Cook 1 Food - 20 Activity Points

Defeat 1 Overlord Class Enemy - 20 Activity Points

Defeat 15 enemies in total - 10 Activity Points

Perform Dodge or Parry once - 10 Activity Points

Perform Intro Skill 3 times - 10 Activity Points

Perform Resonance Skill 3 times - 10 Activity Points

Tune 1 Echo - 20 Activity Points

Upgrade Echo Level once - 20 Activity Points

Upgrade Resonator once - 20 Activity Points

Upgrade Weapon Level once - 20 Activity Points

Use 1 Supply - 20 Activity Points

Complete the Pioneer Podcast Tasks

By completing your daily tasks and claiming 100 Activity Points, you'll also unlock a reward in the Pioneer Podcast. You can also access this from the top of the main screen or in the main menu.

The daily tasks in the Pioneer Podcast are the same every day, and completing each will reward you with 200 Podcast Experience:

Log in to the game

Consume 180 Waveplates in total

Guidebook Activity Points reach 100

Absorb 3 Echoes

Use Waveplates

Waveplates are consumables that you can use in Simulation Training in Jinzhou City for rewards like Resonance Potions, Energy Cores, or Shell Credits. Also, you'll need them for Forgery Challenges and Boss Fights. They replenish with time and cap out at 240, which takes 24 hours. Make sure to use them before you hit 240!

Collect Echoes

Defeating Tacet Discords will leave behind an imprint of the enemy, which you can Absorb. These are known as Echoes, and contribute to your Data Bank Level. By collecting these every day, you can unlock rewards, strengthen your Resonators, and increase the rarity of future Echo drops.

Buy Resources

You can visit shops across Solaris-3 to buy items like healing materials, food, and other necessities. Items in shops are restocked at different rates, so make sure to purchase them whenever you have enough money.

That's all for our guide on the things to do daily in Wuthering Waves! If you want to level up as fast as possible, make sure you do all the things listed above.

