Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad Boss Location

The Wuthering Waves Lampylumen Myriad Boss and its nearby Resonance Beacon can be a headache to locate, especially when nestled among mountainous terrain, causing players to go around in circles.

Lampylumen is a powerful Glacio Echo in Wuthering Waves, and defeating this Tacet Discord boss grants valuable rewards, like the Sound Keeping Tacet Core (a Resonator breakthrough item) and the Lampylumen Myriad echo itself!

How to Get to Lampylumen Myriad Boss in Wuthering Waves

The Lampylumen Myriad Boss is located at the Tiger’s Maw Mine. However, don’t be fooled by the surrounding mountains; the boss lurks deep within the mine's underground network.

Credit: Kuro Games

Once you teleport to the Tiger’s Maw Mine Resonance Beacon or Nexus, you’ll immediately spot a massive, imposing engine marked by a red warning sign. Head towards it and descend to its base. Here, along its circular base, you'll find a large entrance leading to a hole (the cave entrance).

Credit: Kuro Games

Drop down into the cave. Once inside, locate an opening in the wall and proceed further down the path. Keep going until you encounter three frozen statues. Continue until you reach another Resonance Beacon – activate it for easier traversal later.

A bit more trekking and finally, you'll see the Lampylumen Myriad boss waiting in the center of its icy arena!

Defeat it to receive a treasure trove of rewards! When the Lampylumen Myriad is in the air, make sure to destroy the Ice Chrysalises on the ground to bring it down.

Credit: Kuro Games

