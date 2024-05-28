How to Fix No Music Bug in Wuthering Waves

Due to a music-removing bug in Wuthering Waves, players are left battling epic bosses without blood-pumping tracks, and a world that feels hollow without its signature melodies.

The missing music isn't the only audio-related issue. Players report the same bug affecting dialogues and other sound effects throughout the Overworld. There’s no question that the multi-layered tunes and dynamic sound design are essential for immersion, so here are some ways to potentially restore the missing audio to Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves No Music Bug Explained

Players have reported experiencing an audio bug in Wuthering Waves where background music is missing while exploring Sol-3, even with maxed-out music volume settings. This issue seems to be linked to the game's fast travel system. In some cases, music cuts out when using Resonance Beacons or Nexuses, or simply by alt-tabbing to another app.

In Wuthering Waves, the background music changes as you explore different areas, with unique tracks for battles and even log-in and loading screens. If you're exploring Sol-3 in eerie silence, you've likely encountered this bug.

How to Fix Music Not Playing in Wuthering Waves

While a permanent fix likely lies with a patch from Kuro Games, here are some temporary workarounds:

Credit: Kuro Games

Double-Check Your Wuthering Waves Audio Settings Head over to your Terminal and access the Settings menu (shaped like a gear in the bottom right), and navigate to the audio section Locate the "Music Volume" slider and ensure it's not muted or set too low. Adjust other sliders like "Master Volume," "SFX Volume," and "Voice Volume" for a balanced soundscape

Restart Wuthering Waves A simple restart may resolve the issue! Close the game entirely and, if on PC, end any related processes in Task Manager before relaunching.

Collect World Bosses Rewards This bug can happen if players skip collecting rewards after defeating a World Boss and teleporting elsewhere. So make sure you collect your loot!

Enter a Domain (Temporary Fix) Some players report that entering a domain can temporarily reset the open-world music.

Wait for the Official Fix from Kuro Games If none of the above solves the issue, your best bet is to wait for Kuro Games to release a patch addressing the no music bug.



In the meantime, consider sending a bug report using the Feedback option in your Terminal to help the developers understand the urgency of the issue.

