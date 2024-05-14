This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Valorant Holomoku Bundle got leaked and it has a unique look that got mixed reactions from the Valorant community. Most of the community doesn't like the design of the skins, but some players find them aesthetically pleasing.

This bundle will introduce skins for the Vandal, Bulldog, Frenzy, Outlaw, and melee.

As of right now, we still don't have any official information regarding the release date of the Holomoku Bundle.

Credit: Riot Games

However, in Patch 8.09 Riot Games announced the next Valorant patch will be a major one, so there is a good chance this bundle will arrive at the game when Patch 8.10 goes live.

Holomoku Bundle Skins

The Holomoku Bundle will bring new skins for the following weapons:

Vandal

Bulldog

Frenzy

Outlaw

Melee

It will bring a Player Card, and we expect it to also introduce a new Gunbuddy and spray.

This skin line is inspired by Hawaiian culture, more especially by the Holomoku word which means Sailor or ocean trip. That's why you can see the ocean in the background of the Holomoku Bundle cover art.

Credit: Mike | Valorant Leaks & News Holomoku Bundle Player Card

The skins have a distinct look, with Hawaiian tribal patterns decorating the body of the weapons.

We still don't know if or how many color variations this skin line will have, but judging from the bundle cover art, we expect it to have at least two, green, and blue.

Holomoku Bundle Price

We still don't know how much the Holomoku Bundle will cost, but we expect the bundle to belong to the Premium Edition tier.

If that ends up being the case, then the Holomoku Bundle should cost around 7100 VP, with each weapon going for 1775 VP.

More information about the Holomoku Bundle is expected to be revealed soon, so make sure to bookmark this article to stay up to date with the latest information.

