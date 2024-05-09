Valorant 8.09 Patch Preview: Release Date Prediction, Crosshair Fix, and More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Valorant's next update, Patch 8.09, is on the horizon, and unlike the major agent balance adjustments that kicked off Episode 8 Act 3, players can expect a smaller patch this time around, focusing on bug fixes and minor adjustments.

Riot Games sent shockwaves with Episode 8 Act 3's agent nerfs, shaking up the long-reigning Viper and Cypher meta. Now, let's dive into what we know about Patch 8.09, the second update for the final act of Episode 8!

While Riot Games hasn't officially revealed the release date for Patch 8.09, based on Valorant's typical two-week patch cycle, we expect it to launch around Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Credit: Riot Games

Disappearing Crosshair Profiles Fix in Patch 8.09

Riot Games has recently acknowledged the missing crosshair profiles issue and assured players that Patch 8.09 will bring a permanent fix. Unfortunately, previously deleted crosshairs won't be restored.

In the meantime, save your current crosshair layout using the "Expert Profile Code" option in the Crosshairs menu. If your crosshair disappears, you can paste the saved code to bring back your preferred configuration!

Valorant 8.09 Potential Balance Changes

While official details are under wraps, we can expect some agent balance tweaks in Patch 8.09. Harbor, currently the least-picked agent with the lowest win rate (4.12% pick rate, 45.9% win rate), is a prime candidate for buffs! The recent Viper nerfs in Patch 8.08 might indirectly benefit Harbor by reducing competition, but direct buffs are dearly needed.

Credit: Riot Games

However, with the immense backlash from the Valorant community surrounding the drastic Viper nerfs last patch, we may see the dev team return some power to her. Her current inability to reposition her smoke orb severely hampers her solo Controller viability, shoehorning her to double Controller compositions. Many players feel this limits strategic diversity and argue for buffing “weaker” Controllers instead of solely nerfing Viper.

It’s worth noting that, while Patch 8.09 might be light on gameplay changes, official sources have confirmed Patch 8.11 will focus heavily on agent balancing and map rotations, with Duelists slated for the biggest changes and Viper receiving another tweak.

We'll keep this article updated with any official information regarding Patch 8.09, so stay tuned!

