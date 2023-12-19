Learn everything about retaking.

It's important to learn how to defend a given point to increase your chances of winning in Valorant. However, there may be instances where you or your team fail, giving the opponents an advantage. In such situations, knowing how to retake Valorant becomes essential, but it can be a challenging task.

Luckily, we have ample experience in playing from these positions and can guide you on what you need to know to retake effectively in Valorant. It is a crucial skill to have, and there are several options you need to be aware of.

So let's find out everything you need to know to master the retake art.

How to retake in Valorant

There are over 11 million active players in Valorant as of December 2023, but most of them lack knowledge about how to retake on Valorant. This skill is essential if you want to climb the ranks quickly. However, it's easier said than done, especially if your team lacks the necessary defense strategies.

So, what exactly is retaking in Valorant? Retaking occurs when your team has lost control of a given point or area to your opponents, and you need to get it back.

This situation typically happens when your enemies plant the Spike, but it could also occur when you need a particular part of the map. Professional players often do this.

Interestingly, once the Spike is on the ground, the attacking team that placed it becomes the defending team. The defending squad is now in an attacking mode, which means that a lot of things people need to know when attacking in Valorant also apply to this situation.

When to retake in Valorant?

In Valorant, retaking refers to the strategy of regaining control of a site that your team has previously lost.

After losing a site, you and your team must decide whether attempting a retake is a viable option based on the specific situation at hand. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to retaking, and the decision to do so will depend heavily on the roles of each member of your team.

Sometimes, not going for the retake is the best option, while in others you are forced into it. If you find yourself on the latter, then you will need to work with your teammates to have the best chance of retaking the site.

Do it together

When it comes to retaking a site in Valorant, it's important to remember that it's a team effort. While it may be possible for one player to take on an entire team, it's not very likely. So work together to increase your chances of success.

Retaking a site can be tough, especially with random teammates. But try to coordinate your actions and make use of your agents' abilities. Consider which agents have flash or smoke abilities, and how these can be used effectively in the situation.

Peeking together is also important. Don't go out one after another, as the enemy team can easily pick you off. Instead, cover all possible angles by peeking together. This will make it much harder for the enemy team to take you down. Again, think about your agent comp for the given map.

It's important to adapt to the map you're playing on, as each one is different. If you're not sure how to approach a particular map, we suggest watching videos to learn more.

You only have 45 seconds!

It's important to keep time in mind when comes to how to retake in Valorant. While rushing is not advisable since it can lead to mistakes, being too slow can also be detrimental. After planting the Spike, you have 45 seconds to gather and attempt to retake. However, to increase your chances of winning, you need to act quickly.

Time is a crucial factor in Valorant gameplay, considering elements such as mollies, ultimates, and kills. To defuse the spike and win the round, you must be aware of your enemy's position, your utilities, their utilities, and other details specific to the situation. Each scenario is different, so you need to evaluate it and make the best decision accordingly.

Risk Calculation

In this guide on how to retake in Valorant, it's important to mention risk calculation. Regardless of your role, the map, and your gun, you need to be able to evaluate the risk and make a decision on what to do.

There are times when it's better to let the enemy push rather than die for no reason. In other situations, it may be more beneficial to take a risky play and try to retake alone, instead of waiting for your teammates to arrive.

When it comes to calculating risk, you should also consider the resources that you and the enemy team have. For instance, if you have the manpower advantage, use it to your benefit and try to push a given angle together to increase your chances of killing. In these scenarios, trading kills is advantageous.

