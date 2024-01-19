Fly through the ranks.

Ranking up in Valorant can be a daily challenge for players. Despite consistently performing well and being at the top of the scoreboard, it can feel frustrating when progress seems slow.

While most players advance one rank at a time, there are a fortunate few who experience a double rank up. If you want to achieve this feat and proudly share it with your friends, here's how to double rank up in Valorant.

How to double rank up in Valorant

To increase your rank in Valorant, the most effective method is to consistently win consecutive games. As you continue to achieve victories in a row and perform well in those matches, the algorithm will take notice of your progress.

There is a significant likelihood that you will experience a Double Rank Up, and subsequently, the algorithm will strive to maintain balance in your future matches. This could result in either a promotion or demotion depending on your performance.

The Double Rank Up feature benefits all parties involved. Not only will it place you in matches against players of a similar skill level, but it will also ensure fair competition for your opponents.

Just imagine being a Bronze player and having to face an opponent who possesses the skills of an Immortal. Such an experience would be far from enjoyable and would not provide a warm welcome for beginners.

What is double rank up in Valorant?

In Valorant, achieving a Double Rank Up is a result of exceptional gameplay. It serves as an indication to the Valorant algorithm that you possess a significant advantage over other players in the server, leading to a promotion of two ranks simultaneously.

This phenomenon, known as a Double Rank Up, effectively combats the issue of Smurfing, which is commonly observed in various other games. Smurfing can create an unpleasant experience for newcomers who find themselves competing against highly skilled players.

However, Riot Games' implementation of the Double Rank Up mechanism ensures that you are swiftly placed in a skill level that aligns with your abilities. This is determined by assessing your skill level through the internal Matchmaking Rating (MMR) system.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to view your internal MMR. Still, if your internal MMR significantly surpasses your displayed rank, it indicates that a Double Rank Up is imminent.

