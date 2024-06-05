Valorant 8.11 Patch Preview: It's Duelists Buff Time!

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Valorant Patch 8.11 is inching closer and closer, so much so that the preview notes have already been released.

This upcoming patch will introduce a lot of changes to duelists' agents, and it's expected these changes will have a huge impact on the current meta. Some duelists will once again become viable, while others seem set to dominate Valorant.

Valorant Patch 8.11 goes live on Tuesday 11 June, at around 7:00 pm EDT | 1:00 am BST.

Until then, the patch will undergo testing in the PBE, so that developers can spot and fix any bugs, or changes that didn't work as intended.

The Duelist Meta is About to Change!

As mentioned above, the Valorant Patch 8.11 preview notes have been released, and they reveal a plethora of agents, mostly duelists, who are expected to receive massive buffs.

These are the agents that will be buffed in Patch 8.11:

Valorant Patch 8.11 Preview Agent Changes Iso Reyna Raze Neon Clove

As you can see, apart from Clove, every agent in this list is a duelist, so this patch will be huge for the meta, and we expect it to have a huge impact on how the game is played going forward, especially since more duelists will be viable in different types of maps and team comps.

Valorant 8.11 Patch Preview Notes

Here are all the expected changes Valorant Patch 8.11 will introduce. It's worth noting that these are just preview changes, so there is a good chance some tweaks will be made before the official changes are revealed.

Agent Updates

Iso

Double Tap (E) Iso now grants himself a shield upon finishing a 1-second animation during which he can’t use his gun Charges 2 to 1 Kill reset added to Double Tap (Iso gets a charge back if he gets 2 kills). Iso now receives a Wall Penetration tag instead of a standard Heavy Penetration tag when the shield is broken Iso now gets a damage indicator towards the direction of the enemy that broke the shield Iso can now recast Double Tap while it’s active to refresh the duration of the shield



Neon

Fast Lane (C) Dissipates from behind to minimize visual noise in combat space while giving cover for Neon. Audio has been updated to travel with the fade out of the wall. Wall Duration 6s to 4s Wall Dissolve Duration 1s to 2s

High Gear (E) Neon no longer has her strafe speed reduced while sprinting. Max Sprint Speed while moving sideways 6.73 meters/second to 9.11 meters/second Time until Full Fuel Regen 60s to 20s Slide charges 1 > 2 Neon now removes all weapon movement error when sliding. Second Slide Cost: 150 Equips out of slide: Fast > Instant Slide equip buffer > .2s (after sliding, there is .2 seconds before her gun comes out)

Relay Bolt (Q) Charges 2 to 1 Windup delay 1.1s to .8s Concuss Duration 3.0s to 3.5s



Reyna

Devour (Q) Healing decreased 100 to 50 Full heal time reduced from 3s to 2s Overheal of armor no longer decays after a timer

Dismiss (E) Top speed increased 9.1 meters/second to 12 meters/second Total duration of Dismiss reduced from 2s to 1.5s

Empress (X) Empress no longer has a timer and is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends



Raze

Blast Pack (Q) Raze’s satchels no longer explode for damage/knockback upon opponent destruction Raze’s horizontal velocity when satcheling has been slowed Satchel explosion audio has been updated to be audible farther away to ensure enemies can hear the first satchel when a Raze double satchels



Clove

Pick-Me-Up (C) Cost 100 to 200 Duration 10s to 8s Damaging Assist Time to activate 10s to 6s

Not Dead Yet (X) Cost 7 > 8 Unequip Delay .7 to .8s Clove’s ultimate will no longer survive the fighting state if they get a smoke assist



That's everything you need to know about Valorant Patch 8.11. We will update this article with the final patch notes as soon as they are available, so make sure to bookmark it.

