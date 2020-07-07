UFC 4 Xbox One: Release Date, Cover Star, Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement, Backwards Compatibility, Smart Delivery, Price, Gameplay, Beta and more

The MMA title is set for its reveal very soon, but will it fight in the current-gen weight class?

A UFC 4 reveal is just around the corner, and it has got us thinking about when it’ll arrive on Xbox One.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the upcoming MMA title from EA.

UFC 4 has yet to receive an official release date, however we will be getting a reveal on 11 July.

Originally, the reveal was spotted on a fight card for UFC 251, which put to bed any doubts that another UFC game would be coming our way!

Will it be on Xbox One?

While it’s still yet to be officially announced, it can be safely assumed that we’ll be seeing the game come to Xbox One.

UFC 3 was available to play on both Xbox One and PS4, so again, it seems likely we’ll see the pattern repeat itself.

Who will be the Cover Star?

With the exciting announcement that there will be a closed beta for UFC 4, the Microsoft store was also updated with this awesome pciture.

MAKE IT A DOUBLE: The two fighters have a huge fan following

A tweet a while back from Ali Abdelaziz, who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, stated that there were two people on the cover.

This image seemingly confirms that he was telling the truth. It is looking increasingly likely that we’ll see Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya make the cover of UFC 4.

However, as always, speculation does not equal confirmation, so hold your horses until the official reveal!

Playable on Xbox Series X?

We don’t know (officially) if UFC 4 will be playable on the Xbox Series X, but we could say it’ll be highly probable.

Xbox Series X has a feature called backwards compatibility. What this means is that it is designed to be able to be compatible with older tech – be it video games, controllers and so on.

This is a big selling point of the Xbox Series X, so we wouldn’t be surprised that a UFC 4 disc, would be playable on Xbox Series X.

Smart Delivery?

For those who’d prefer to download, Xbox Series X has a feature called Smart Delivery. This, primarily, saves you from buying the game twice.

Simply download the game to your account on Xbox One, and you’ll have it waiting for you to play on Xbox Series X. Perfect for those looking to upgrade their console in the future.

Again, it could be likely this will be the case with UFC 4, but there’s still one more possibility.

Dual Entitlement

It could be possible that UFC 4 will get the same dual entitlement treatment as FIFA 21. They are both EA titles after all.

Dual Entitlement means that you could purchase the game on Xbox One, and be able to play the Xbox Series X version for free. Perfect if should you upgrade to next-gen.

And if it’s like FIFA 21, that means your progress will carry over too.

HEATED DEBATES: Passionate MMA fans are debating as to who the next cover star will be

Price & Editions

This is an EA title, so safe to say you could expect different editions. In fact, much of the online MMA community has been creating fan-made editions in anticipation of the announcement.

We don’t have confirmation yet of the exact price, or the different editions, but we can make some predictions based on UFC 3.

UFC 3 fell around the £45.99 mark. It had a Standard Edition, and Champions Edition, which came with a selection of extra in-game bonuses.

Gameplay improvements

One area that the game’s fan-base seemingly wants to see improved is the grappling gameplay.

Grappling in UFC matches has increased in popularity, thanks to a surge in interest in Jujitsu around the world. People are finally understanding how technical, and physically demanding it can be.

With fighters such as Nurmagomedov displaying dominant grappling prowess, we would love to see this reflected well in the game.

It’s been a few years since UFC 3, so we imagine there will be a ton of new and improved features for UFC 4 on PS4.

Screenshots

We were recently treated to the first official screenshot for UFC 4, check it out below!

One thing you’ll no doubt notice is the realistic cut to the nose of one of the fighters. This could be just a glimpse at some of the more brutal gameplay UFC 4 will offer on Xbox One.

We hope this realism is extended to more than just damage though. We would love to see amazingly rendered athletes, crowds, animations and more!

FIRST SCREENS: Damage looks painfully realistic in this early screen

Make sure to check back in for all the latest news right here, as we’ll be updating it with everything you need to know ahead of the 11 July reveal.